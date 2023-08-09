lil Tay with stack of hundred dollar bills up to head like a phone

Rapper Lil Tay passes away at age 14, according to Instagram

The child star's death is reportedly under investigation.

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw 

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Posted on Aug 9, 2023

Child rapper and social media personality Lil Tay, aka Claire Hope, has reportedly died at age 14. In a post shared on her official Instagram page, a family member wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we shared the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing.”

The post describes her death as “entirely unexpected,” leaving her loved ones in shock. It also mentions that her brother had recently passed away and that the circumstances around the siblings’ deaths “are still under investigation.”

Lil Tay rose to prominence on social media in 2018, when she was only nine years old. She was immediately controversial due to her tough, profanity-laden persona, which led many viewers to worry about her well-being.

Just months after her first brush with online fame, posts appeared on Lil Tay’s Instagram accusing her father of abuse. Then in 2021, after two years of radio silence, further abuse accusations appeared on the account. Her brother Jason Tian detailed extensive and disturbing allegations of physical and emotional abuse, creating a GoFundMe to raise money on his sister’s behalf.

This dark history of alleged abuse and child exploitation is already drawing a lot of attention to the circumstances around Lil Tay’s death. At present, however, this Instagram post offers the only available information regarding her passing, requesting privacy for Lil Tay’s loved ones.

*First Published: Aug 9, 2023, 12:25 pm CDT

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a staff writer at the Daily Dot, covering geek culture and fandom. Specializing in sci-fi movies and superheroes, she also appears as a film and TV critic on BBC radio. Elsewhere, she co-hosts the pop culture podcast Overinvested. Follow her on Twitter: @Hello_Tailor

