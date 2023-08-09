Rapper Lil Tay passes away at age 14, according to Instagram

Child rapper and social media personality Lil Tay, aka Claire Hope, has reportedly died at age 14. In a post shared on her official Instagram page, a family member wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we shared the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing.”

The post describes her death as “entirely unexpected,” leaving her loved ones in shock. It also mentions that her brother had recently passed away and that the circumstances around the siblings’ deaths “are still under investigation.”

This dark history of alleged abuse and child exploitation is already drawing a lot of attention to the circumstances around Lil Tay’s death. At present, however, this Instagram post offers the only available information regarding her passing, requesting privacy for Lil Tay’s loved ones.