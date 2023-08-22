Everyone—even Lydia Tár—is parting ways with Scooter Braun in this new meme

Music executive and entrepreneur Scooter Braun is having a tough week. The longtime Justin Bieber manager has parted ways with several A-list clients. This week, news outlets reported the “Focus” singer Ariana Grande has parted ways with Braun after 10 years.

It was also reported that Camp Rock alum Demi Lovato parted ways with Braun after 4 years, with the singer and actor seeking new management. Despite the speculation around Bieber’s standing with his manager, representatives from both have shut down the split rumors which have run rampant since early August.

Since the news of the “mutual and amicable” splits, the internet is guessing possible causes and making funny memes. Along with the obvious Taylor Swift references, memes are alleging many more have parted ways with music manager Scooter Braun.

‘Parted ways with Scooter Braun’ memes

I have also parted ways with my former manager Scooter Braun — LB (@lnbshr) August 22, 2023

Child star and children’s series favorite Peppa Pig emerged as an earlier defector.

Peppa Pig has parted ways with her manager Scooter Braun, Variety reports. pic.twitter.com/1FmCVSizkJ — ryan (@thisismeryan13) August 22, 2023

Who remembers the random London Tube lady who sang “Shallow“? The former internet sensation Charlotte Awbery is unfortunately no longer with Braun.

Random woman singing “Shallow” in the London Tube has parted ways with her manager Scooter Braun, Billboard reports. pic.twitter.com/NSRr2HibYZ — Adam (@adamgreattweet) August 22, 2023

Probably the most shocking split is Katy from Goat Story, who is the breakout star from the Czech animated film.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Katy from ‘Goat Story’ has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager, according to sources. pic.twitter.com/QMRKLfRCYo — ed (@erar97) August 22, 2023

Chip Skylark, the pop star from The Fairly OddParents animated series, is supposedly not happy with Braun’s management too.

Chip Skylark has parted ways with his manager, Scooter Braun, Billboard reports. pic.twitter.com/ZqBEkSaWSJ — Lakyn Thee Stylist (@OgLakyn) August 22, 2023 Golden Girls songwriters Rose and Dorothy have broken up with their manager Scooter Braun.

Songwriters Rose Nylund and Dorothy Zbornak have reportedly parted ways with their manager Scooter Braun. pic.twitter.com/yijDrfPTYe — St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) August 22, 2023

Finally, composer and EGOT winner, Lydia Tár has consciously uncoupled from Braun’s management.

Lydia Tár has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager, Billboard reports. pic.twitter.com/NQKrZokK4e — guilherme (@gayparanoidpark) August 22, 2023

Depsite the media chaos, Braun has not released an official statement. Until then, everyone is left to speculate on the behind-the-scenes drama.