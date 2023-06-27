Katy from ‘Goat Story’: Why this weird-looking cartoon character is suddenly everywhere

With horny vibes, empty-staring eyes, and enormous boobs, Katy from Goat Story is all over Twitter and TikTok this week. Not because everyone has suddenly developed a passion for Czech animated cinema, but because… well, just look at her.

Released in 2008, Goat Story is a historical fantasy 3D animated movie about the construction of Prague’s astronomical clock. The titular goat vaguely resembles the donkey from Shrek, placing this firmly in the category of bad animated films that attract an ironic fan-following: Bee Movie, Pauly Shore’s Pinocchio, etc.

Who is Katy from Goat Story?

Instantly recognizable due to her absurd hourglass figure, cleavage-bearing red dress and cartoonish facial features, Katy/Katie is the main character’s love-interest. More importantly, every clip starring this gal is more bonkers than the last.

want something for you sweetie pulls cabbage out of tits see its a cabbage oh cabbage cabbage katy goat story reaction video red dress pic.twitter.com/YPJaLDjy7q — reaction videos (@chalametvids) June 23, 2023

katy from goat story has climbed to #1 on this week's stan twitter memes hot100 chart, a new peak more than a year after her debut on the tl!pic.twitter.com/2nSG50msEq — fab (@fabbgrat) June 24, 2023

Katy from Goat Story has joined Sir Elton John on stage for his set at #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/yyaRhySucf — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) June 25, 2023

In case it isn’t already obvious, Katy’s popularity stems from the way she combines ridiculous over-sexualization with a total lack of normal sex appeal.

This is not a beautiful woman. She’s a weird-looking low-budget cartoon with comically oversized assets, appearing in baffling scenes where she stores things like cabbages and nails in her cleavage, and shakes her animated ass for the camera.

Katy from Goat Story memes

Initially spreading on Twitter, Katy inspired reaction memes, stan edits, and an ironic fandom that’s now beginning to kick off on TikTok.

you must be a compilation of the woman from goat story giggling if you think we—



me: pic.twitter.com/VZUiH1DNsd — Aya 𑁥౿ (@ziarastar) June 25, 2023

meu fancast pro live action de A Goat Story pic.twitter.com/SfslZfRcYO — natan ✮ (@ctrlswann) June 26, 2023

no because what is going on in goat story pic.twitter.com/KvEqtu7RgK — mel (@oomfienator) June 22, 2023

The magic of Katy from Goat Story lies both in her bizarre appearance, and in that every viral clip from the movie is wildly unpredictable, ranging from Katy’s striptease to the whole cleavage cabbage thing, to… a scene where the goat disguises itself as Katy and gets hanged on a gibbet?

“Czech cartoon about an astronomical clock, featuring a goat and a contract with the Devil” is already a bold concept. When you combine this with janky animation and inappropriately horny character design, it’s honestly surprising she wasn’t already a meme.

the goat story renaissance is happening right now on twitter dot com and I am ecstatic pic.twitter.com/JrCby7tNgV — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) June 27, 2023

According to Know Your Meme, there have been a few pockets of ironic Goat Story fandom in the past, with YouTuber Kurtis Conner posting a video in 2020 titled “This Low-Budget Animated Movie Ruined My Life.” Attracting more than 9 million views, it was clearly a hit with Conner’s audience. But for some reason, Katy from Goat Story didn’t hit the mainstream until last week.

Unsurprisingly, this has led some people to try watching the movie for real. Judging by its Letterboxd score, however—a 2.1-star average, with 0.5 stars as the most popular rating—it really is as bad as it looks.