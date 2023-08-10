People are memeing the premise of ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’

Universal is releasing its latest horror movie, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, on Friday with seemingly little fanfare, but many moviegoers are having fun with the discovery of the IP at the film’s core paired with his mode of transportation. It’s not just a horror movie or a monster movie. It’s a Dracula movie.

Inspired by one terrifying chapter of Bram Stoker’s Dracula (and the second Universal movie to stem from Dracula this year), it follows the demise of the crew of the Demeter, which had been chartered to transport Dracula and his coffin from Romania to England. In the novel, we’re given hints about what transpired through a series of captain’s logs that detail the crew members disappearing one by one until the captain is the only person who remains. When the ship arrives in England, the now-dead captain is discovered strapped to the ship’s helm.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is being sold as Dracula meets Alien, and the trailer, which was released a few months ago, takes its time revealing who’s behind the grisly disappearances and murders. Nor is it hiding Dracula in promotional material. But with the film more under-the-radar than one might expect around a horror movie about Dracula, few people seem to know that The Last Voyage of the Demeter essentially has a premise that can be summed up as “Dracula on a Boat.”

If they marketed this movie with the hashtag #DraculaBoat it would make a billion dollars opening weekend. https://t.co/fyP1mCZBTI — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) August 10, 2023

It’s the rare IP-fueled movie that isn’t trying to capitalize on the source material; you might not pick up Demeter or recognize the ship’s voyage from Romania to England if you only have a passing knowledge of Dracula.

But there’s no denying it: “Dracula on a Boat” and #DraculaBoat are certainly fun to say, even if it’s a far cry from the more ominous tone that The Last Voyage of the Demeter is trying to pull off.

For one, it allows someone else to belt Lonely Island’s “I’m on a Boat.”

One perfect shot: THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER (2023 dir. André Øvredal) pic.twitter.com/kZ0ym5Iw6y — Hot Blooded Tough Guy Rusty Shackles (@rusty_shackles) August 7, 2023

Several people used Oppenheimer memes to express the credulity of whether Dracula is even on the boat. (He totally is.)

are you telling me there’s a non-zero chance that dracula is on this boat with us right now pic.twitter.com/bHhwuvvg2p — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) August 2, 2023

Are you saying that when we push that boat to sea, there's a chance that a Dracula is on board? pic.twitter.com/BfO8rtw3LW — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) August 10, 2023

the chances of dracula being on this boat are near zero pic.twitter.com/8rbckDHZVQ — jeremy (@jeremylovesyall) August 10, 2023

The Last Voyage of the Demeter? Meh. But Dracula on a Boat? Now people are intrigued.

Dracula on a boat pic.twitter.com/PjG6CJ2nb3 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) August 10, 2023

Not to mention what kinds of questions the title and premise set up for people to lightly poke fun.

You know it probably won’t actually be the last voyage of the Demeter. The boat itself is fine it’s just everyone on it is dead. They don’t throw away boats just because a dracula was on them. — William Shatner DVD Club (@thelicoricekid) August 3, 2023

first of all it's probably not even legal what dracula is doing on that boat — largest rodent (@capybaroness) August 10, 2023

The Last Voyage of the Demeter arrives in theaters on Aug. 11.