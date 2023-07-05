‘Real Housewives’ fans react to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reportedly separating

On July 3, news broke that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky had reportedly separated. News of the separation was reported exclusively through People Magazine. Citing “a source close to the pair,” the magazine confirmed the duo had separated after 27 years of marriage.

The couple was first introduced to Bravo fans in 2010 with the first season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards, the aunt of famous socialite Paris Hilton and Umansky, a luxury real estate agent in L.A. county. Along with serving as a supporting cast to his wife, Mauricio Umansky appears in the Netflix unscripted series Buying Beverly Hills.

While there are many rumors circulating around the pair’s separation, Bravo fans predicted the split a long time ago.

In season one’s “Dinner Party From Hell”, medium Allison Dubois prophesied the divorce. At the legendary dinner party, she told Richards, “He will never emotionally fulfill you—ever. Know that.” Ending with “And as soon as the kids are bigger, you’ll have nothing in common.”

Bravo fans took to Twitter to welcome Allison Dubois “…to the Real Housewives hall of fame for accurate psychic predictions.”

Allison Dubois, welcome to the Real Housewives hall of fame for accurate psychic predictions pic.twitter.com/l2P86DBCer — Ben (@benstevens89) July 3, 2023

Others were amazed and distraught by the prediction.

As of July 5, Dubois did get wind of the news. She shared on her Instagram, “My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated.” She added, “I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming.”

Kyle Richards has also come out with an official statement. On Instagram, she wrote, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,“ but added, “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Whatever is going on, all the best for the Umanskys.