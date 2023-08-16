‘By god. He pulled it off.’ People are ecstatic about the full version of ‘Planet of the Bass’

It’s rare for the fully realized tease that went mega-viral weeks ago to live up to the promise it sets up, but the full version of “Planet of the Bass” actually does the seemingly impossible, to the internet’s delight.

On Tuesday, comedian Kyle Gordon (also known as DJ Crazy Times) dropped the full music video for “Planet of the Bass,” the parody Eurodance song that’s spent the past couple of weeks blowing up on TikTok, Twitter, and Tumblr, and is performed by DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica (the character is performed in the video by Audrey Trullinger, while Chrissi Poland did the vocals).

Set in both a European club and aboard a spaceship, it loops in the lore that’s built up around these performers over the past few weeks—including the fact that multiple people have played Biljana besides Trullinger—while positioning Biljana as an alien on the cusp of discovering and choosing humanity. At certain points, Biljana is dressed in a metallic bodysuit, like the Virgin Mary (to DJ Crazy Times’ angel), before changing into her original outfit.

And folks, it’s a banger.

I haven't had something live up to the anticipation this hard since Elden Ring https://t.co/BX0xZzTHHp — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) August 15, 2023

“Planet of the Bass” has gripped us for weeks, with some going as far as to be overly invested in who played Biljana. Some believed Gordon was trying to pass other performers as Biljana, while others pointed to the genre’s history of randomly replacing its pop stars and trying to pass them off as the same person as feeding into the parody itself. (And with a different person doing the vocals entirely so they always sounded the same, Gordon could get away with it.)

The music video features footage of the other two actors who performed as Biljana in teasers (Mara Olney and Sabrina Brier), suggesting it was the latter.

how did he have the foresight to craft the elaborate birth-death-resurrection Biljana Electronica arc and know it would be received like this it is masterful and bizarre https://t.co/mH2T1FxIlU — art (@_artsartsarts) August 15, 2023

The entire planet of the bass saga was a project designed to make people fall in love with the blonde chick pic.twitter.com/6zxpNXTnRM — Dr. Tom (@NewSovietPoster) August 15, 2023

But the video really hit its stride once Biljana chooses humanity, only for her to end up in the tank top and pants getup that made her go viral in the first place.

when she transformed into the og outfit I cheered there really is nothing to be sad https://t.co/dgMpAvmSWS pic.twitter.com/lcoO5XDMB2 — nat (@aquariancity) August 15, 2023

Captain America in Infinity War level suit reveal right here. I’m emotional. https://t.co/14GvzhCZtC pic.twitter.com/L0XXozJALy — Charlie (@charlieblr) August 15, 2023

Even some of the feedback and manipulation of the video play into the parody. One person edited the music video to make it seem like it was taped on VHS, while some of the video’s YouTube comments reminisce about hearing “Planet of the Bass” in Eastern European dance clubs during that time.

Holy shit someone put a VHS filter on the Planet of the Bass video and it’s PERFECT pic.twitter.com/BJsQmFef41 — Emma Tolkin… 𝓼𝓱𝓮'𝓼 𝓫𝓪𝓬𝓴! (@EmmaTwolkin) August 16, 2023

the comments on the planet of the bass mv are taking me out pic.twitter.com/KFLHwEz0Dj — goobert (@chompadour) August 15, 2023

What seemed like an incredibly popular internet quirk has now broken through to the real world.

Footage from a Jonas Brothers concert in Boston showed the band bringing Gordon and Trullinger to perform “Planet of the Bass” while the music video played behind them, to the apparent confusion of some folks in the crowd.

Live from Boston at the *checks notes* Jonas Brothers concert https://t.co/jHIV0QdkKl pic.twitter.com/DVxeinG4WP — 🦇 Victoria Wasylak (@VickiWasylak) August 16, 2023

“they played Planet of the Bass on NPR this morning,” @6PackOfBeers wrote. “it is possible that many NPR listeners just heard “life it never die, women are my favorite guy” for the first time. huge day for people still using Barnes and Noble tote bags.

And now it’s only a matter of time before “Planet of the Bass” ends up on the Billboard charts.