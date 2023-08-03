‘Bro WHERE the f*ck is she’: People are upset that the blonde lady is not in the new ‘Planet of the Bass’ video

“Planet of the Bass,” the viral parody song from Kyle Gordon, aka DJ Crazy Times, is a song of the summer, if not the song of the summer, and much of its virality came from the accompanying video.

But a new video has been released, and people have one big question: Where is Ms. Biljana Electronica?

bro WHERE the fuck is she. bring her back. did you think we liked this shit for YOU???? https://t.co/fcIJRHQkI9 — LeOppy Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) August 3, 2023

In the new video, allegedly “filmed” in Zagreb, Croatia, Biljana, the blonde woman in the original video who became a fan-favorite, does not appear. Instead, a brunette woman has taken her place. And people are not taking it well.

me when i see the original woman has been replaced https://t.co/x4OOxDVuGn pic.twitter.com/QIiu8w05W2 — northofnorth.bsky.social (@north0fnorth) August 3, 2023

We reached out to Gordon for comment. However, considering the song is a parody of a very specific time in Europop history, when acts like this often changed singers without comment, and the follow-ups to smash hits were often even worse, Gordon might just be very on brand. He’s been doing this bit for a while.

“Replacing a key member at the height of your popularity and ruining everything is peak Europop, this guy is actually a genius,” said @SwampCommunist.

Replacing a key member at the height of your popularity and ruining everything is peak Europop, this guy is actually a genius https://t.co/wpxhdK0B5g — 📕 (@SwampCommunist) August 3, 2023

you might think its a bad decision to just release a worse version of your surprise hit but its actually the most europop response possible https://t.co/O7ZGYaHQNE — caleb gamman (@calebgamman) August 3, 2023

The full “Planet of the Bass” song is set to be released Aug. 15. And there might be another video by then.