It’s hard to imagine what would cause an error when ordering something online. Barring any human-made mistakes, like accidentally picking the wrong quantity, ordering issues should be kept to a minimum.

That being said, the e-commerce return rate is still high at some 20-30%, but there are some erroneous orders that simply can’t be returned.

In one example, TikToker Hanna Daminski (@hannadaminski) was stuck with 5 extra pounds of fresh salmon—and charged for it—after placing a pick-up order at her local Kroger store.

“Kroger pickup decided I’m eating salmon for a month..” Daminski wrote over the clip, which is set to a popular sound of a woman crying about her nails, then transitions to a screenshot of the Kroger website, which shows a 1lb package of salmon filets. “This is what I wanted,” the audio begins.

The video then cuts to even more wrapped salmon and another text overlay that reads “6lbs and $50 later.” “And this is what I got,” the woman in the sound says, crying hysterically.

Other users on the platform immediately jumped in to offer helpful suggestions as to how she could prepare all of that extra salmon over the course of the next few meals. “Salmon burgers, salmon and rice, fried salmon, baked salmon,” one commenter offered.

Then there were those who suggested that eating that much Atlantic Salmon consecutively wouldn’t be the best idea. However, the FDA states that individuals can have up to three servings a week of the stuff and still not feel any adverse effects due to the relatively low amount of mercury found in the creatures.

Still, others recommended that she freeze a portion of the fish in order to space out her salmon consumption.

Several commenters shared their own online food ordering woes. One user penned, “Once ordered 1 lb of Brussels sprouts, received one singular sprout.”

So what’s the reason for these mix-ups? There’s clearly no problem in identifying the correct product that these individuals want, just the quantities of them. One user speculated that the amounts simply confuse the workers who portion the items. “Yeah for some reason service counter gets confused by the tags idk why. Like it’s straight forward but they somehow don’t understand it,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kroger and Daminski via email for further comment.