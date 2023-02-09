‘I did not order this cheesecake’: Instacart customer says shopper snuck items for themself into order, then forgot about them

Your Instacart shopper might be slipping items into your cart for themselves on the low, one TikToker claims in a viral video.

The creator, @oh_nainai, says that on multiple occasions, she’s seen items in her shopping bags that she knows she didn’t order. She uploaded footage from a recent Instacart order she placed singling out two specific products she believes the Instacart shopper accidentally left in her bag.

She explains that with this order, she only ordered the ingredients to make spaghetti.

“I think the Instacart people be putting stuff that they want in the bag,” she says, before pulling a package of meat out of the bag. “Like ‘PORK FRESH HOCKS’? I don’t even know what to do with that.”

User @oh_nainai says she first thought the meat was a simple mistake until she opened another bag—and found a cheesecake platter inside.

“I am on a diet, low key, and I did not order this cheesecake,” she claims. “They snuck this in the bag for themselves and forgot it. They forget it every time, they forget it every time.”

Based on other Instacart customers’ posts online, the TikToker isn’t the only person who believes that something is afoot when it comes to the ordering process on Instacart. Reddit user and alleged shopper on the platform @Confident_Panda9467 said that they interacted with another shopper who confessed to adding items to patrons’ deliveries.

“So I was waiting in line at Kroger to checkout and talking to another Instacart shopper who was waiting too. I mentioned that I was hungry and was going to swing by my house after this order to grab a snack, and then she says ‘just grab a candy bar at the register! I always add a candy and a soda to my orders, I get so hungry shopping,'” the Redditor wrote. “Are people really doing this? And how is she not deactivated?”

Other Redditors who responded to the post said that while they might purchase items for themselves with their own money while shopping for a customer, they would never add it to someone else’s order. Some mentioned that it’s infuriating to see shoppers who commit fraud like this keeping their accounts, while others have their accounts deactivated after asking for “heavy pay,” an additional charge for having to carry items that weigh more than others, like a case of water or this bucket of macaroni and cheese from Costco.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Instacart via email and @oh_nainai via TikTok comment for further information.

Viewers of @oh_nainai’s TikTok post offered up some reasons as to why she received different items in her order that had nothing to do with theft. Several users argued that the shopper may have had multiple orders and mixed up the items.

“I do Instacart and maybe they had multiple people and dropped off the wrong order,” one user wrote.

“They must of had multiple orders an got it mixed up,” another shared.

A third added, “sometimes the baggers put the second order in the wrong bags..it happens.”

Other commenters still thought the extra items were an attempt at a scam.

“Happened to me several times smh can’t even scam correctly,” one viewer said.

Another TikToker penned, “They add stuff to make your total go up.”