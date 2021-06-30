People are pissed after Kodak Black posted an Instagram throwing $100 bills in the ocean, flushing them down a toilet

Kodak Black uploaded an Instagram post seemingly throwing $100 bills in the ocean, sparking outrage across social media.

Featured Video Hide

In a video posted early Wednesday morning, the rapper could be seen throwing what appeared to be stacks of $100 bills off the side of a boat. In an Instagram Story posted later that day, he also filmed himself flushing money down the toilet.

Advertisement Hide

Kodak Black/Instagram

The videos caused such a stir that Kodak Black began trending on Twitter, with folks sharing mixed reactions to the post. Some people felt that he should’ve donated his money to charity and criticized the video for being “out of touch.”

Advertisement Hide

“Hes from one of the poorest places in Florida and yet he rather impress people for views instead of giving that money to black poverty stricken families,” one tweet read. “This could be one of the saddest and out of touch videos I’ve ever seen.”

Hes from one of the poorest places in Florida and yet he rather impress people for views instead of giving that money to black poverty stricken families. This could be one of the saddest and out of touch videos I've ever seen. — S. Mar (@SMar32344315) June 30, 2021

kodak black flushing money and throwing it into the ocean when he could’ve just gave that to someone who needed it..

pic.twitter.com/w6uIDUhBON — d♥︎ (@bizzleselectrik) June 30, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Instead of donating to the ones in need ,he throws it away just to catch attention. — BabyGrogu (@gilber_sen) June 30, 2021

@KodakBlack1k 100k that’s light big dawg. But 100k would easily paid off my student loans. Set the family up, started business ventures, help fund school programs.

But i get on here see you do this🤦🏾‍♂️ Bro used that money in a better way big dawg. — DotCom (@1MoreDot) June 30, 2021

At a time when small businesses have shut down and people are struggling to get jobs… how irresponsible. What is he trying to prove? — chicken nugget is trying to FREE BRITNEY (@bhawani57) June 30, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Others took the opportunity to bemoan their own financial woes, posting memes about their own bills and jobs compared to Kodak Black’s flex.

Me with all my bills and debt looking at this foolishness pic.twitter.com/DY3Eq39183 — Me and Who??!⭐🇯🇲👑 (@Britt_The__Shit) June 30, 2021

Me about to clock-in at work after watching Kodak Black throw $100K in the ocean. pic.twitter.com/wOCYj4sWn9 — Tru Shiesty (@Dem_LoBoys) June 30, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Me about to clock-in at work after watching Kodak Black throw $100K in the ocean. pic.twitter.com/UkiD4CZQul — Remember, You Matter (@babyitsmb) June 30, 2021

Some people defended the rapper, saying he’s entitled to do what he wants with his money. Folks even tweeted about swimming to find the discarded cash.

Me looking for that money kodak black threw in the ocean pic.twitter.com/T8PkTta3TW — lil duval (@lilduval) June 30, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Mr Krabs after Kodak Black threw 100k in the ocean pic.twitter.com/3kYHHjSqTc — conmac087 (@conmac087) June 30, 2021

People were also in his Instagram comments asking the rapper to drop a pin so they could find the money.

“Drop that longitude and latitude,” @snipergangapparel, a merch account affiliated with the rapper, wrote. “Asking for a friend.”

Advertisement Hide

“What part of the water you in send me the coordinates imma need allat you just threw in the water,” @cjgocrazy_ said.

Kodak Black/Instagram

Kodak Black has posted about using fake money to flex in the past, so it’s likely no real currency was wasted. Still, the Daily Dot reached out to the rapper’s representatives for comment.

“That money you be seeing me with on Instagram that be fake money, that be prop money,” he said in an old clip reposted by XXL on Twitter.

Advertisement Hide

Never forget when Kodak Black admitted he flexed with fake money 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PMIPLFxCET — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 30, 2021

Fake money or not, some folks still had a problem with the vids—namely, the environmental harm.

“It is probably about $10 worth of fake money but still pollution and wasteful,” one person tweeted.