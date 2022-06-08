‘Respectfully, don’t drop this’: Solange’s son previews new music on TikTok and gets roasted

Julez Smith, Solange’s 17-year-old son, received some key feedback after previewing a new song on TikTok.

Earlier this week, Smith dropped a preview of an upcoming track, with him rapping over it, and labeled it “Straight fire!” in the comments. A few comments down, someone asks him to “enroll in college instead or sum pls.”

“The music genes really wasnt passed down,” said another commenter.

Over on Twitter, the response wasn’t much better. Rap Alert tweeted out the TikTok and while the video has more than 7 million views, the quote tweets told a different story.

“This is what happens when you pick dinner with Jay Z,” said one tweet.

Solange on the other side of the door https://t.co/0ZQ1OpqDs7 pic.twitter.com/XPja6xvfy3 — Scarlet Witch’s parole officer (@jaythecapricor1) June 6, 2022

he keeps looking behind him like his mom gonna walk in on his trash https://t.co/jvK5iMXvxV — Crouton || ERX. 1549 (@wondocosm) June 5, 2022

Smith previously saw controversy on TikTok in January 2021, when an explicit video of him and then-girlfriend Skai Jackson allegedly circulated, and in April he denied rumors that he got an OnlyFans creator pregnant.