Taylor Swift fans continue to attack Joe Alwyn’s character, but not everyone is here for it

Ever since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn shockingly called it quits earlier this year, Swifties have flooded social media with hate comments directed at the actor. Not only that, but Swifties have taken to the rumors swirling around the former couple like sharks to blood, running with anything they can get their hands on.

Deuxmoi, the queen of spreading blind items, has recently shared a DM from an anonymous tipper that stated that Alwyn was “an arrogant prick.”

I'm sorry but joe alwyn is so annoying for this pic.twitter.com/0BcDf0ap3I — yves (@ULTRA4LlFE) June 26, 2023

The tipper’s words spread like wildfire and many didn’t take the gossip with a grain of salt. The DM only amplified the Swifties’ ongoing smear campaign of Alwyn.

how joe alwyn thought taylor swift was react when he brought her to his musty ass cabin pic.twitter.com/5YglsUBZh9 — taylor swift’s attorney at law (@coucoutudors) June 24, 2023

Twitter user @coucoutudors memed the situation with the caption “how joe alwyn thought taylor swift was react when he brought her to his musty ass cabin.”

Meanwhile, some Swifties on Twitter angrily ranted: “Joe Alwyn you irrelevant piece of sh*t you will crumble for what you did to Taylor why would you hide her from the world just cause you wasn’t happy being in the spotlight why are you trying to change her for your own liking.”

Some fans drew comparisons between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s on-and-off romance, saying that Miley and Taylor both fell “in love with useless talentless men who couldn’t deal with their power and fame… and being gaslight in making them believe they are the problem.”

But not everyone was here for those comments, in fact, some were begging people to leave Alwyn

alone and touch some grass.

Twitter user @nisisdaughter called out the toxicity in the Swiftie fandom: “Joe Alwyn has done

absolutely nothing to warrant this level of hatred from y’all hsksksksksksksksks. Stanning is a

sickness.”

Another Twitter user replied, “There’re countless of actually miserable ex lovers, even one with predatory behavior and y’all hating on joe alwyn. I’m glad I don’t have tickets so I don’t get to share my personal space with any of you.”

Alwyn and Swift were together for six years and largely kept their relationship private. The couple even wrote a few songs together for her albums Evermore and Folklore. Fans loved their relationship and were happy that Taylor had found a steady, long-term boyfriend after a lot of romantic ups and downs.

Ever since the breakup, Alwyn has been relentlessly harassed and demeaned by fans. Hopefully, with time, Swifties will ease up on the actor. After all, breakups are hard for everyone involved.