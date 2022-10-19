Lead article image

Debby Wong/Shutterstock (Licensed)

‘Servers never forget’: Becky Habersberger posts story about James Corden yelling at busboy

'If you are rude to one server, you are absolutely rude to many servers.'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Oct 19, 2022

Before this week, we got crumbs of rumors about James Corden‘s bad behavior. But now we’re truly dining out.

In the wake of a story about Corden being briefly banned from New York City restaurant Balthazar, after the late-night host was abusive to servers and staff (and not for the first time), comes a story from Becky Habersberger (@becksmecks2), wife of Try Guy Keith Habersberger.

In her “story time,” she says that she’s been a server in the past but that this incident was just one she witnessed. As she was passing by Los Feliz restaurant Little Dom’s one day, she saw Corden exiting while berating a busboy for not being open exactly when he wanted them to be. She also does a great Corden impression.

@becksmecks2

*James Corden story time*

♬ original sound – Becksmecks2

“If you are rude to one server,” she says, “you are absolutely rude to many servers.”

“Treating customer service workers with decency and respect is the best PR a celebrity can have,” said one commenter.

The TikTok has more than 2 million views.

The owner of Balthazar later claimed on Instagram that Corden called him after the incident and “apologized profusely,” so he unbanned him, but Habersberger doesn’t think he’s actually sorry: “If he was really sorry, he would have apologized to the server and not the owner of the restaurant.”

Ryanair also made a joke about banning him from flying the airline, ostensibly to jump in on the memes. An anonymous story from 2017 claimed that on a New York to London flight on an unidentified airline, Corden remained seated as his wife held their baby and struggled to open the overhead bins.

We reached out to Habersberger for comment via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 19, 2022, 3:28 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 