‘You sure about that?: Why CapCut Tim Robinson is all over TikTok

Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave returns May 30, which means a summer full of quotes to look forward to. But lines from season 2 of the beloved Tim Robinson series have easily crossed over to TikTok reaction meme in the meantime.

A majority of Robinson’s ITYSL characters are simply reacting, albeit in a way you’ve never quite seen anyone react before. In season 2, episode 3, Robinson plays a representative from Carber Vac, a hot dog vacuum company, and recounts an embarrassing story about being fired for choking on a hot dog.

“They waited a while to fire me so it wouldn’t be obvious what they were firing me for,” he says. “They said poor performance. You sure about that? You sure about that that’s why?”

Those last two lines sum up a lot of content on TikTok. An edited CapCut version of that scene has been used in more than 13,000 videos, and applied to domestic situations, awkward memories, and second-guessing.

In another sketch from the same episode, Robinson plays a spokesperson for Corncob TV, which airs Coffin Flop, and his yelled lines of denial from that sketch have also been going around TikTok.

Season 1’s hot dog guy continues to be a multi-purpose reaction meme, but it’s nice to see some variety. Netflix posted the Corncob TV clip earlier this month, perhaps to ride the viral wave, and a good deal of commenters know it from TikTok.