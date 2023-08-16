‘I didn’t come this far…’: Kim Kardashian spotted at Drake’s concert singing along to her quote

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian attended rappers Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur Tour at the Kai Forum earlier this week. Also in attendance were Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner, and her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny.

Kim Kardashian recites her iconic quote sampled in Drake’s song “Search & Rescue” at his concert:



“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy.” pic.twitter.com/8PMConV8vR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 14, 2023

“I love new Kim because old Kim would neva,” a commenter said in @gaymanwithaspraytan‘s video recapping the night for the famous family. The TikTok post has more than 2 million views.

Several clips have circulated of Kardashian at the concert, but a particular moment caused the most social buzz. During Drake’s performance of “Search & Rescue,” the SKIMS founder recited an iconic line from Keeping Up With the Kardashians which is sampled in the song. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” said Kardashian.

Due to her ex-husband’s long beef with Drake, fans and stans speculated on Kardashian’s attendance. Kim Kardashian was married to rapper and former presidential candidate Kanye West for six years.

i remember search & rescue dropping and basically every publication slamming drake for being a weirdo for sampling kim's voice while conveniently forgetting that there's no way the song gets put on streaming services without her approval. she was probably geeked about it, too. https://t.co/KE596l8tog — efflictim (@countmagic) August 14, 2023

So far, West has yet to respond.