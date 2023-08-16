Kim Kardashian speaking in front of white wall in Keeping up with the Kardashians (l) Kim Kardashian singing at Drake concert with caption 'KIM K performs at the Drake concert (c) Drake song Search & Rescue on Spotify (r)

Access Hollywood/YouTube @muneebmojahed/TikTok @gaymanwithaspraytan/TikTok Remix by Caterina Cox

‘I didn’t come this far…’: Kim Kardashian spotted at Drake’s concert singing along to her quote

Kim Kardashian sang along to Drake's 'Search & Rescue'.

Internet Culture

Posted on Aug 16, 2023

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian attended rappers Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur Tour at the Kai Forum earlier this week. Also in attendance were Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner, and her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny.

“I love new Kim because old Kim would neva,” a commenter said in @gaymanwithaspraytan‘s video recapping the night for the famous family. The TikTok post has more than 2 million views.

@gaymanwithaspraytan #greenscreen #kimkardashian #thekardashians #kardashians #drake #badbunny ♬ original sound – Gay Man with a Spray Tan

Several clips have circulated of Kardashian at the concert, but a particular moment caused the most social buzz. During Drake’s performance of “Search & Rescue,” the SKIMS founder recited an iconic line from Keeping Up With the Kardashians which is sampled in the song“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” said Kardashian.

Due to her ex-husband’s long beef with Drake, fans and stans speculated on Kardashian’s attendance. Kim Kardashian was married to rapper and former presidential candidate Kanye West for six years.

So far, West has yet to respond.

*First Published: Aug 16, 2023, 12:02 pm CDT

Sayou Cooper is a freelance journalist covering the internet and popular culture.

