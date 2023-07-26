‘I thought he was dating Kim Kardashian’: Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are rumored to be dating

On July 24, relationship speculation on the status of model Irina Shayk and footballer Tom Brady peaked. That day, TMZ released an exclusive story. “Paps caught TB12 and Irina apparently cozying up in L.A. over the course of 2 days,” the tabloid news titan said.

The outlet noted the time the MVP picked up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air and drove her to “his crib”. The publication’s sources said she didn’t leave until the following morning. Along with the story, photos were released of the duo in Tom Brady’s Rolls-Royce laughing and looking close.

“What is she collecting GOATS?,” a commenter said in a Page Six post on the news. Russian model Irina Shayk dated Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010, Bradley Cooper in 2015, and had a rumored fling with Kanye West in 2021.

“Isn’t he single now? What makes this shady!”, another comment reads.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback was married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he shares a son with actress Bridget Moynahan. Since his uncoupling with Bündchen, talk about his dating life has peaked. For a while, he was linked with Kim Kardashian, although that rumor was unsubstantiated.

Since the news, it looks like Gisele Bündchen is taking high road. In its TikTok video, the Daily Mail alleges through an exclusive source that the model and mom is doing well and “is hoping for the best.”

“Just glad it’s not Kim K,” a commenter said.