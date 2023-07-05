Drake got a pink manicure, and men have opinions about it

Canadian rapper Drake got a fresh pink manicure set in preparation for his “It’s All A Blur” tour with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The 56-date tour kicks off in Chicago, Illinois tonight.

Nail done, hair done, everything did.



Drake is tour ready. pic.twitter.com/HLOXnbRUtq — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 3, 2023

While in the windy city, the rapper secured an appointment with the nail salon Tokyo Nails. According to their website, the salon “has grown into Chicago’s premier boutique nail salon since 2018.” The salon shared photos from Drake’s appointment to their Instagram earlier this week, captioning the post: “Best I ever had @champagnepapi”. Men on the internet had strong reactions to the photos.

Theres a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me. https://t.co/zMVaGkmchY — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 4, 2023

Alleged human trafficker and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate alluded to declining meetings with “famous people” like Drake due to such behavior. The behavior? Men painting their nails.

Drake: *texting underage girls a lot*

Straight men:



Drake: *paints his nails pink*

Straight men: pic.twitter.com/4yhNk7zSnA — Diva Plavalanegro (@TyrannyBanks) July 4, 2023

“I refuse to believe that another man painting his nails gets y’all this upset,” @fbgwayno tweeted.

I refuse to believe that another man painting his nails gets y’all this upset https://t.co/xkjx74foK7 — Mowgli (@fbgwayno) July 4, 2023

Drake’s new nails are not the first time male celebrities have dabbled in the trend. Notable other artists with fresh manicures range from Tyler the Creator to Bad Bunny.