Drake got a pink manicure, and men have opinions about it

Canadian rapper Drake got a fresh pink manicure set in preparation for his “It’s All A Blur” tour with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The 56-date tour kicks off in Chicago, Illinois tonight.
While in the windy city, the rapper secured an appointment with the nail salon Tokyo Nails. According to their website, the salon “has grown into Chicago’s premier boutique nail salon since 2018.” The salon shared photos from Drake’s appointment to their Instagram earlier this week, captioning the post: “Best I ever had @champagnepapi”. Men on the internet had strong reactions to the photos.
Alleged human trafficker and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate alluded to declining meetings with “famous people” like Drake due to such behavior. The behavior? Men painting their nails.
“I refuse to believe that another man painting his nails gets y’all this upset,” @fbgwayno tweeted.
Drake’s new nails are not the first time male celebrities have dabbled in the trend. Notable other artists with fresh manicures range from Tyler the Creator to Bad Bunny.