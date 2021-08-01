hayes grier in 2016

Hayes Grier/YouTube

Influencer and ex-Viner Hayes Grier arrested after assault that left man with brain damage

He was released after posting bail and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Internet Culture

Published Aug 1, 2021   Updated Aug 1, 2021, 9:02 am CDT

Social media influencer Hayes Grier was arrested on Friday after brutally beating up a man and stealing his phone. 

Featured Video Hide

According to TMZ, Grier—a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant—was booked in a Charlotte, North Carolina jail after a warrant was issued to extradite him from his Encino, California home. The 21-year-old faces charges of felony conspiracy, common law robbery, and assault causing serious bodily injury. 

Advertisement Hide

Grier is accused of assaulting William Markolf, who reportedly sustained a broken left orbital bone, brain damage, bruised ribs, head trauma, and hearing loss from the attack. Grier and a co-conspirator, who has not been arrested yet, are also accused of stealing Markolf’s $1,200 cell phone. 

According to The Charlotte Observer, Grier posted bail and is due to appear in court at 9 am on Monday. It’s unclear if he will appear in California or North Carolina. 

Grier and his brother, Nash, gained fame on the now-defunct video-sharing app, Vine. He currently has over 882,000 YouTube subscribers and over 5 million Instagram followers. 

Grier is also the younger brother of backup Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier.

Top culture stories on the Dot

Fan theory thinks Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are slowly remaking ‘Jenny From the Block’
World of Warcraft responds to Activision Blizzard sexual abuse scandal
Revisiting Woodstock 99

Sign up to receive the best of the internet in your inbox.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 1, 2021, 9:01 am CDT

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels