‘MY DAD IS DOING THIS TOO!!!’: TikToker shows grandpa picking perfect hat for new ‘Indiana Jones’

People really went all out for Barbie, and Oppenheimer is also influencing fashion this summer. But we’ve really overlooked the Indiana Jones grandpas during Barbenheimer month.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny didn’t get quite the buzz (or box office) that Barbie and Oppenheimer did, but people are dressing up for it. In a viral TikTok from a woman named Mikayla (@mikaylachait), she shows her grandpa Ray wearing “his best hat” to see the film after she told him about the pink dress code for Barbie.

“MY DAD IS DOING THIS TOO!!! He’s so proud of his Indiana Jones hat!” said one commenter. Another added that “everyone should just theme their outfits to the movie they’re going to see.” The TikTok has nearly 8 million views.

And in case that video wasn’t cute enough, Mikayala also followed it up with one about her grandma’s hat. Thanks to Indiana Jones, Grandpa Ray has now become a minor TikTok celebrity and had a very humble reaction to going viral.