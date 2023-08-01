man walking wearing similar hat to Indiana Jones with caption 'Told my Grandpa everyone is wearing pink to see the Barbie movie so he wanted to wear his best hat to see Indiana Jones' (l) Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer (l) man walking wearing similar hat to Indiana Jones with caption 'Told my Grandpa everyone is wearing pink to see the Barbie movie so he wanted to wear his best hat to see Indiana Jones' (r)

Lucasfilm/YouTube @mikaylachait/TikTok Remix by Caterina Cox

‘MY DAD IS DOING THIS TOO!!!’: TikToker shows grandpa picking perfect hat for new ‘Indiana Jones’

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' dominated July, but 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' fans are throwing their hats in too.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Aug 1, 2023   Updated on Aug 1, 2023, 12:02 pm CDT

People really went all out for Barbie, and Oppenheimer is also influencing fashion this summer. But we’ve really overlooked the Indiana Jones grandpas during Barbenheimer month.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny didn’t get quite the buzz (or box office) that Barbie and Oppenheimer did, but people are dressing up for it. In a viral TikTok from a woman named Mikayla (@mikaylachait), she shows her grandpa Ray wearing “his best hat” to see the film after she told him about the pink dress code for Barbie.

“MY DAD IS DOING THIS TOO!!! He’s so proud of his Indiana Jones hat!” said one commenter. Another added that “everyone should just theme their outfits to the movie they’re going to see.” The TikTok has nearly 8 million views.

@mikaylachait he’s just ray #barbiemovie #indianajones #mykensjob ♬ I’m Just Ken – Ryan Gosling

And in case that video wasn’t cute enough, Mikayala also followed it up with one about her grandma’s hat. Thanks to Indiana Jones, Grandpa Ray has now become a minor TikTok celebrity and had a very humble reaction to going viral.

@mikaylachait Replying to @Mikayla Chait he can’t even coprehend all of the love thank you so much ❤️ #barbiemovie #indianajones #kenergy #kenough ♬ I’m Just Ken – Ryan Gosling
web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 1, 2023, 11:59 am CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 