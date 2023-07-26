‘I was dressed like a f*cking loofah’: Off-duty EMT shows up to car wreck in ‘Barbie’ premiere outfit

Mia Soviero was on her way home from watching Greta Gerwig’s Barbie when she witnessed a four-car accident on the highway.

The Barnard College pre-medical neuroscience senior and first responder then stepped in.

“It figures that my first off-duty EMT experience would happen while i was dressed like a fucking loofah for the barbie movie,” Soviero wrote in the TikTok post.

The TikToker sported a hot pink tulle dress when she came across the scene.

Along with Soviero, millions of audience members showed up to the theaters this weekend to watch Gerwig’s Barbie, which grossed over $162 million during its opening weekend.

“When i pulled this girl out of the scene she asked me ‘why the fuck are you dressed like that,’” she wrote in the video caption. (Soviero did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.)

Other TikTok users complimented Soviero’s action and her pink look in the comments section.

“This is the most Barbie thing ever,” one wrote.

“If i got saved by barbie i would fall in love,” another added.

Soviero noted on a different video the post-Barbie incident was her first time applying her EMT training skills.

“At least i didn’t wear heels like i was planning to,” she wrote in a different post about the event.