Offset and Cardi B standing in front of grey background at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock (Licensed)

Fans praise Cardi B’s alleged cheating after Offset’s Instagram post

'Cardi B sister I really hope you did it. Even if it was just once.'

Sayou Cooper 

Sayou Cooper

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 27, 2023   Updated on Jun 27, 2023, 2:06 pm CDT

On June 26, rapper Offset posted and deleted to his Instagram Stories alleging his wife and fellow rapper Cardi B had cheated.

In the post, the Migos member wrote “My wife f*cked a n— on me gang.” He added, “Yall n— know how I come.”

The rap duo has had a sporadic relationship. They privately married in late 2017, after the success of Cardi B’s Billboard number 1 hit “Bodak Yellow“. The couple would have their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in 2018, but in 2020 Cardi B filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences.” She would later rescind the filing and reconcile with Offset. In September 2021, the couple had their second child Wave Set Cephus.

Offset’s post attracted a lot of strong reactions from fans.

“If Cardi really cheated, I really hope she had a great time,” @trixxxen tweeted.

Cheating allegations have plagued the two, but never Cardi B as the culprit. So when Offset disclosed such an allegation, social media was not exactly on his side.

“Why is Offset crying about Cardi cheating back lmao,” @sudosuperstar tweeted.

After Offset’s post and delete, Cardi B responded to her husband’s claim in a Twitter space.

She stated, “Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.” In the 3-minute recording, the rapper and mom continued earlier with, “First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all.” She playfully sang Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated“.

Marriages are complicated, but hopefully, these two can figure it out soon.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 27, 2023, 2:05 pm CDT

Sayou Cooper

Sayou Cooper is a freelance journalist covering the internet and popular culture.

Sayou Cooper
 