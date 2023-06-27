Fans praise Cardi B’s alleged cheating after Offset’s Instagram post

On June 26, rapper Offset posted and deleted to his Instagram Stories alleging his wife and fellow rapper Cardi B had cheated.

In the post, the Migos member wrote “My wife f*cked a n— on me gang.” He added, “Yall n— know how I come.”

The rap duo has had a sporadic relationship. They privately married in late 2017, after the success of Cardi B’s Billboard number 1 hit “Bodak Yellow“. The couple would have their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in 2018, but in 2020 Cardi B filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences.” She would later rescind the filing and reconcile with Offset. In September 2021, the couple had their second child Wave Set Cephus.

Offset’s post attracted a lot of strong reactions from fans.

“If Cardi really cheated, I really hope she had a great time,” @trixxxen tweeted.

If Cardi really cheated, I really hope she had a great time. pic.twitter.com/GyDA6mzZaa — SUGAFREE™️ (@trixxxen) June 26, 2023

Cheating allegations have plagued the two, but never Cardi B as the culprit. So when Offset disclosed such an allegation, social media was not exactly on his side.

“Why is Offset crying about Cardi cheating back lmao,” @sudosuperstar tweeted.

Why is Offset crying about Cardi cheating back lmao 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XOPcJt6XY2 — ria 🪐 (@sudosuperstar) June 27, 2023

After Offset’s post and delete, Cardi B responded to her husband’s claim in a Twitter space.

She stated, “Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.” In the 3-minute recording, the rapper and mom continued earlier with, “First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all.” She playfully sang Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated“.

Marriages are complicated, but hopefully, these two can figure it out soon.