‘Does HBO have Target on payroll?’: TikToker compares clothes at Target to ‘Euphoria’ outfits, sparking debate

One TikToker pointed out a mannequin display at one Target store that looked eerily similar to outfits from the hit show Euphoria in a viral video.

TikToker Jenny (@jennytilly3) posted a video of the mannequins earlier this month. Her TikTok has reached over 2.8 million views.

“Does HBO have Target on its payroll????” the video’s text overlay reads.

In the video, Jenny compares each outfit to a Euphoria character: a pink matching set for Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), a floral dress for Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), a blue sweater with a gray skirt for Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), and a cropped tank top with a butterfly-printed skirt for Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira).

Some commenters suggested that the Euphoria-themed display was a marketing tactic.

“Y’all do realize this is an advertising tactic,” one user commented. “They see the trends and euphoria is trending right now with fashion/makeup.”

“That’s called Target doing their market research,” another commenter wrote.

A few people disagreed with the TikToker’s judgement on who would wear each Target outfit. Other commenters made jokes about where other characters’ outfits could be found.

“You can find Jules in the kids section next to the Jojo bows,” one user commented.

“BB’s must be at Walmart,” another user wrote.

In a follow-up video, Jenny goes to the kids section and finds an outfit resembling Jules’—a tie-dye long sleeve.

“Just unbotten [sic] the top and we have a Jules original,” the video caption reads.

HBO’s Euphoria returned for season two on Jan. 9. Since then, its weekly episodes have dominated social media—and its characters’ outfits are often just as iconic as the show’s dramatic plot. The recent “Euphoria high school” trend has TikTokers showing off edgy outfits inspired by the show.

And now, at least according to some TikTokers, it looks like Target is hopping on the trend, too.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jennytilly3 via TikTok and Target via email.

