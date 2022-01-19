People are imagining themselves at ‘Euphoria High School’ in this new meme

Since Euphoria returned to HBO on Jan. 9, it’s dominated my For You page. I haven’t started season 2, and yet I’m getting it in a more chaotic form via TikTok.

I suppose that’s fitting for a show about actors in their 20s (and 30s) playing horny, violent, drug-addicted high schoolers. The show is a lot to watch, and it does address some tough subjects, but the way the characters dress—as in, no discernible line between day and night looks—has crossed over into parody.

The kids on euphoria showing up at school pic.twitter.com/GUmzxOlGzc — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) January 10, 2022

On TikTok, the “Euphoria High School” trend involves SpongeBob SquarePants audio, and a scene in which Squidward asks SpongeBob “And why aren’t you in uniform?” The trend is framed the same way, with participants re-entering a scene in an outrageous outfit that wouldn’t be out of place at whatever high school the Euphoria cast barely attends. (The actual fictional name of the school is East Highland.)

It was certainly revealing.

As Know Your Meme points out, a 2019 tweet from comedian Brandon Wardell is one early example of the “Euphoria High School” template.

Elsewhere, a TikTok freestyle originally posted by user @iricasanovaa in early January was applied to Sydney Sweeney’s boobs.

There were several tributes to fan-favorite Angus Cloud (Fezco), and a video of him hitting Jacob Elordi (Nate) in the head with a bottle has more than 16 million views.

On Twitter, the memes extended to other administrative roles at Euphoria High.

he should be the principal of euphoria high school pic.twitter.com/iQMSp9blIk — goob (@gabebergado) January 10, 2022

The principal of euphoria highschool pic.twitter.com/ZeBbcjrW14 — Corvs❄️ (@Gushieee) January 12, 2022

The teachers’ lounge at Euphoria High School pic.twitter.com/dYshkJ4nve — Annie Tressler (@tressler_annie) January 14, 2022

The black teacher at #Euphoria high school 😂 pic.twitter.com/BHhe9JSqSm — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) January 19, 2022

yessss just got my euphoria high school schedule pic.twitter.com/DxRbjTr50x — eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) January 11, 2022

While Euphoria High is a great name, others got more realistic about their actual high school experience.