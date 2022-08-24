‘I don’t know how they stay in business’: Drive-thru worker shows how Burger King is always empty, sparking debate

A Burger King employee’s viral TikTok has a lot of people wondering why no one ever eats there.

TikToker Vicente Rosales posted the clip earlier this week, and it shows an employee (which appears to be Rosales, at least from other videos on this account) offering a free Whopper, fries, and drink to anyone in the lobby. The camera then pans to reveal no one is there. It has more than 650,000 views.

“The Burger King in my area is always empty too lol I don’t know how they stay in business,” said one commenter.

“Everybody ubereats now,” said another, pointing to one possible reason no one is ever at Burger King.

“I just went to one and nobody answered at the drive thru so I pulled up to the window and was ignored as well,” another user commented.

While quite a few commenters wondered if only the drive-thru was open, Burger King TikTok has become a subgenre: Earlier this month, a Burger King employee posted about how working the night shift is easy because no one comes in, and encouraged others to get a job there. Another video from earlier this year showed a TikToker offering a potential (nonexistent) job to a BK drive-thru employee, which sparked debate.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rosales via TikTok comment.

