‘They’re just waiting for us to open the door’: Dunkin’ workers get trapped in store after cars seemingly wait for them at front and back entrances

“Nahh I’d panic too I wouldn’t wanna die in a Dunkin’ Donuts.”

That’s one comment on a viral TikTok posted by a Dunkin‘ worker earlier in the week, showing unknown cars parked at the front and back entrances of the location at closing time.

“Hello, you guys, this is serious,” @igortew says in a TikTok that has more than 5.6 million views. His co-worker, Julie, can be seen in the background “panicking” as the two wait in the office for the cops to show up. Igor then cuts to security camera footage of a car parked at the front door with its lights on and a car parked at the back door with its lights on.

“We have to take out the trash, stuff like that,” he says. “and I think they’re just waiting for us to open the door.”

In the part two, Julie is holding a bagel knife while they wait in the office.

“Sis improvised,” says one commenter.

https://www.tiktok.com/@igortew/video/7075483997790309678?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6891292833719813638

Eventually the cops did show up, and Igor says in another TikTok that the car had been there for about 40 minutes before they called 911. Both cars eventually left. “We’re fine,” Igor says in an update. Julie adds that the next day, one of the people in the cars allegedly came in to complain about being asked to leave and said it was because he’s Black.

The Daily Dot reached out to Igor for comment. Another one of his TikToks went viral this week: Showing all the food Dunkin’ workers throw out at closing. He says in the comments that he tries to take donuts home at night or gives them away near closing, but that employees aren’t allowed to “directly give to ppl.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@igortew/video/7075843961092820270?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6891292833719813638

More fast food news