Dunkin’ worker reveals what they do when customer changes mind on drink size

A Dunkin’ worker revealed on TikTok what they do when a customer changes their mind about what size drink they want.

The worker, known as Nick Ortega (@nickortega43) on TikTok, recorded himself changing a medium-sized drink to a large. The video garnered 1.7 million views and more than 2,100 comments as of Wednesday.

In the video, Ortega took the already full medium drink and poured it into a large cup. Then, he topped it off with ice.

“When she wanted a large and not a medium,” the video’s on-screen caption read.

In a comment on the video, Ortega explained that the video was meant as a joke. But in a seemingly contradicting second comment, he wrote, “this is mostly directed towards rude customers who give my crew a hard time and i have to step in bc they are yelling at kids.”

Viewers didn’t think the video—joke or not—was so funny. Several viewers said behavior like this is why customer service workers make minimum wage.

“this is why minimum wage,” one viewer commented on the video.

“thats why you getting paid $9 a hour,” another viewer said.

Some viewers said this is why they never tip at Dunkin’.

“this why I only tip starbucks,” one TikToker wrote.

Another user said, “right here why the tip jar always empty.”

But other food service workers jumped in, saying they do the same thing at their jobs.

“I worked at two different dunkins. and I can confirm BOTH Dunkins I worked at used to do this,” one worker said.

Another person wrote, “we do this all the time at mcdonalds.”

“me at auntie Anne’s with the lemonade,” another viewer said.

To counteract the hack, several viewers recommended that customers ask for light ice or no ice at all.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Dunkin’ via press email.

Today’s top stories