‘Ain’t that like attempted murder?’: Driver rolls coal into Whataburger dining room in viral TikTok

A viral video showing a driver “rolling coal” into a Whataburger dining room has gained 911,700 views on TikTok in the four days since it was posted.

The video shows some of the people in the dining room of the Texas burger chain staring out its door before a large plume of exhaust comes through. “Rolling coal,” for those unaware, is the practice of modifying a diesel truck to increase the amount of fuel pumped into the engine, resulting in uncombusted diesel fuel being pumped into the air and darkening the appearance of the exhaust.

Posted by @jaysonmanzanares0 to TikTok, the video has racked up 1,434 comments of people pointing out the harm in pumping exhaust into an enclosed area.

“Ain’t that like attempted murder?” trevonburrellofficial wrote in the comments.

“Some guy pranked his friend like this by smoking his car while he was napping in it and he died from carbon monoxide fumes,” one commenter wrote.

Others took the opportunity to crack a joke about the spooky nature of the cloud of exhaust.

“Bruh I thought a spirit opened the door and walked in,” one commenter wrote of the incident.

Rolling coal has been prevalent in recent news for Texas, where the fast food restaurant is based. A Texas district attorney has said that rolling coal so that it comes into contact with bystanders is, “at a minimum, assault,” although there are no Texas laws against it. In this instance, the DA was referring to a case where a young driver is alleged to have rolled coal at and hit six bicyclists in Waller County, causing two bicyclists to be airlifted to the hospital.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jaysonmanzanares0 via TikTok DM and to Whataburger directly for additional context regarding the video.

