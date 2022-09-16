‘Your existence is a light 1’: Drake posts DMs he sent to music critic Anthony Fantano

Drake and music critic Anthony Fantano are apparently deep in some DM drama involving vegan cookies.

On Thursday evening, Fantano, a YouTuber and critic who runs music review site the Needle Drop, posted a video about how Drake “slid into my DMs.” He frames this as Drake cold-messaging him in the middle of the night, to drop, of all things, a recipe for vegan chocolate chip cookies.

“I’m amazed to even be on that man’s mind,” Fantano enthuses.

But over on Twitter, someone posted what was apparently Drake’s real DMs, which the rapper shared to his Instagram Stories. It’s still up as of Friday morning.

“Your existence is a light 1,” Drake wrote in the message, referencing Fantano’s spectrum of music ratings. “And the 1 is cause you alive. And cause you somehow wifed a black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

drake jus told fantano to kill himself im crying

I made that man leak his own DMs. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022

Was Fantano playing 4D chess, knowing that posting the fake vegan cookie DM would draw Drake out and cause him to post the real DMs? This was all likely because of Fantano’s review of Honestly, Nevermind in June, which he did not like.

Of course, Twitter went wild.

who DM’d who at midnight???



Wasn’t me.



Who leaked their own DMs?



Wasn’t me. 👀 https://t.co/BrLD4i6AzI — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022

so fantano trolled drake into showing real DMs that were more embarrassing than the fake? he should’ve stuck with the recipe 😭 — YoungGizzum (@YourMusicWhore) September 16, 2022

Drake is known for getting into beefs. Fantano apparently went live on Instagram to explain the DM was initially sent by Drake on Wednesday, and he made the video as a “silly shitpost.”

