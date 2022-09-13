‘When did DoorDash start making dashers take flights???’: DoorDash worker spotted at airport

Caught on camera carrying a delivery bag through Fort Lauderdale airport, this DoorDash worker (seemingly!) took things to a whole new level. In a viral TikTok posted by TikToker @leyafea, this anonymous dasher appears to be making a delivery by commercial flight, prompting commenters to wonder if this is a normal service.

We’ve heard before about the DoorDash app suggesting absurdly long-distance deliveries like a 740-mile drive, but it’s still wild to see something like this in action.

Captioned “when did doordash start making dashers take flights???” the TikTok shows a person carrying a full Doordash back through the airport terminal. “I hope she got five stars,” the TikToker added. However, this video may be a little misleading.

A lot of commenters on TikTok were astonished by the clip, posting responses like, “they ship food from all over the country!! i just didn’t think it was like this.”

Meanwhile, others shard alternative explanations for why a dasher might be delivering through the airport. “Maybe she’s just using her doordash bag as a carry on bag,” suggested one, while others pointed out that some people order food from airport restaurants. “Hahaha we can pick up from the airport food places… although they don’t get paid enough to deal with the hassle lmao,” another said.

However, there’s another possible explanation: The TikTok may have been staged. The dasher in the video bears a strong resemblance to the TikToker herself: a young woman with curly brown hair. Her face is covered by a mask so she can’t be easily identified, but it’s definitely a plausible explanation, especially when one considers how many camera angles were used in the video.

The TikTok includes five angles from different locations, showing the dasher queueing in the airport, using the DoorDash app in full view of the camera, and eventually getting into her car. It doesn’t necessarily feel like a spontaneous airport experience, unless the camera-person was openly following her around.

So while this video was very effective for going viral on TikTok, we’re skeptical about whether a dasher actually made a personal delivery by commercial plane.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @leyafea for comment.