‘741.1 miles for $9.25?’: DoorDash driver receives delivery request from 700 miles away, viral TikTok shows

An apparent DoorDash driver poked fun at an alleged delivery request he received from 700 miles away with a payment of only $9.25.

TikToker @kaelumgrantt’s 42-second video shows a DoorDash delivery for a person in Rhode Island, 741.1 miles away from where he lives in Ohio. @kaelumgrantt is a TikTok creator with over 231,200 followers, and he regularly posts comedic videos.

The video goes on to roast whoever allegedly decided to put a delivery order in for a restaurant over 700 miles away, and it amassed over 3.2 million views and 938,200 likes since being posted on Monday.

“If you live in Rhode Island and you just ordered Godavari off DoorDash, make a sandwich ’cause you ain’t gonna get your food,” @kaelumgrantt says.

“That meal is as good as gone. … They trying to send me on an adventure. 741.1 miles for $9.25? I should’ve came with the right hook,” he says.

The TikToker continues to make fun of the alleged DoorDash order with a second video posted 16 hours ago, which got over 70,400 views and 14,200 likes.

Most of the 7,041 commenters in the original video are confused about how the order even came through.

“Why would you order something that’s 700 miles away,” @adandonodadaa questioned.

“They expecting the flash to delivery that?” another user, @maadvillainy, asked.

“How they even let them order,” @big.gwil5 said.

Commenters also debated over if the delivery request was a system glitch, or if somebody really ordered from 700 miles away.

“It’s usually save your last order so bro was probably in Ohio last time he used Uber or whatever,” @oggcarson said.

“Bro was probably high or drunk. I did it once, had to give my driver $12 to bring it from my mom’s house that’s across the city from me, plus a tip,” @camry99 said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kaelumgrantt and DoorDash for comment.