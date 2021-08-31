Has the pickup line “Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven?” ever really worked? It’s hard to say. But that line is getting a new life online as Twitter transformed it into a scathing (and even self-deprecating) take-down.

For years, that particular pickup line has been the epitome of cringe; if it was used at all, it was usually in a way that mocked itself (or pickup lines in general). The two-sentence structure, one with a common question, the other with a cringe-worthy response, is part of what makes it perfect for a snowclone, or the kind of phrase that includes a line or words you can easily replace with something else.

While plenty of snowclone iterations of “did it hurt” emerged over the years—variations of “did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? Because you’re a snack” have been around for a while—Know Your Meme traced the origin of the new meme to @bratzcokeden’s tweet from July.

did it hurt? when you fell off — god is trans (@bratzcokeden) July 20, 2021

The meme became much more ubiquitous in August as one iteration of the phrase, which was posted by @thisyearsgurl, referenced another trend taking over the internet: the milk crate challenge. Here, the “did it hurt” line turns literal because, for many of the people who attempted the milk crate challenge, it ended with participants crashing to the ground in some kind of pain.

did it hurt when you fell from those crates ? — annie (@thisyearsgurl) August 24, 2021

Like any good snowclone phrase, “did it hurt” spawned countless spinoffs referencing everything from what we studied in college and pop culture to song lyrics and real-life scenarios.

did it hurt? when you kicked that helmet and broke two of your toes during the filming of The Two Towers? — Skoog (@Skoog) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you graduated with a BA in english? — trash jones (@jzux) August 29, 2021

Did it hurt? When you were falling asleep and she was calling a cab and he was having a smoke and she was taking a drag? — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when the rat pulled on your hair to make you cook? — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you flew too close to the sun on wings made of wax and plummeted to the sea below as a result of your own hubris — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) August 29, 2021

did it hurt? when the email found you well? — kim (@KimmyMonte) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when u majored in theatre? — dramaturgically it tracks (@YasminZacaria) August 29, 2021

did it hurt? when you woke up before your alarm and checked the time and you had less than a minute left? did it hurt? — the perc prophet (@humidfluid) August 30, 2021

And, naturally, brands got involved—as well as a Twitter spat between the official accounts for New Jersey and New York City over bagels and pizza.

did it hurt? when your father kicked you out of heaven and sentenced you to rule hell for all of eternity but you took a vacation and learned to love humanity? — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you got handed the player 2 controller — Xbox (@Xbox) August 30, 2021

did it hurt when you fell off the 90 degree drop off into Rock Bottom? — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when u had bagels and pizza literally anywhere else — City of New York (@nycgov) August 30, 2021

As the phrase catches on, chances are we’re going to see many, many more ways to ask us if certain things hurt, some of which may make much more sense than others. But given the reflection from the classic film The Princess Bride that “life is pain,” it never really hurts to ask.

H/T BuzzFeed