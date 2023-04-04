We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A viral video where a customer exposes a fake Airbnb host, a woman’s video ranking fast-food chains that is causing a lot of commotion, why conservatives are saying they will boycott Bud Light, and Twitter seemingly backtracking on removing “legacy” blue checkmarks.

After that, we’ve got a “Problematic on TikTok” column from our IRL Reporter Tricia.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Airbnb scam stories fill the internet.

A woman is sparking a massive commotion in the comments after she posted a video ranking fast-food chains.

A recently announced partnership between Bud Light and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney sparked an alleged boycott across social media.

After announcing the end of unpaid verification, Twitter failed to deliver, causing confusion and impersonation of public figures like J.K. Rowling.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

TikTokers are using a ‘Family Guy’ audio to be transphobic

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍦 A TikToker said she got ice cream from a local ice cream shop, Big Softie, and noticed something peculiar on her receipt: a 20-cent fee for employee health insurance and sick leave.

🧥 Pope Francis was recently hospitalized in Rome. Yet according to the internet, the entire incident could’ve been avoided had the pontiff simply worn the AI-generated puffer coat that took the digital world by storm last week.

🎂 A woman on TikTok shared that she lost her job and received three boxes of Shredded Wheat cereal instead of cake on her birthday.

☕ Starbucks workers in New York went on strike after they said management asked them to continue working while their online ordering system was broken and losing orders.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

🐔 In a now-viral video, Texas Roadhouse workers mock customers who are taking advantage of the viral $30 family value grilled chicken meal prep hack.

🚗 An UberEats delivery driver sharing how they game orders to garner the most pay for completing deliveries has drawn over 737,000 views on TikTok.

👋 Before you go

When a TikToker posted a video of himself getting fired from McDonald’s, viewers were McLovin’ it. But not for the reasons he expected.

Instead, commenters sided with the manager and applauded her professionalism while dealing with the disgruntled worker.

“When I got fired from McDonald’s,” the user wrote in the text overlay of the video. It showed him having a heated conversation with his former manager near the cash registers.