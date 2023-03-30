An UberEats delivery driver sharing how they game orders to garner the most pay for completing deliveries has drawn over 737,000 views on TikTok.

In their video, user @downtownhustle, a creator who mainly shares videos about running food delivery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shows that by taking three orders on the larger end from Wendy’s, they can maximize the payout.

“This is one of the rare times where it’s worth it to deliver a Wendy’s order,” the video’s caption reads.

The video shows the poster picking up the order, biking through city traffic, and delivery of the orders to customers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @downtownhustle via email regarding the video.

Some viewers praised the poster for their professionalism and hustle.

“That is a hardworking and dedicated man, he’s going places,” one commenter wrote.

“You’re doing a great job thanks for being so respectful,” another said.

“You are the best Uber driver on planet earth, I once caught a Uber eats drivers drinking my drink once,” a further user shared.

Several viewers also claimed that they’d had negative experiences running delivery from a Wendy’s.

“Wendy’s is really bad all over USA,” one commented. “I always wait 10 minutes then cancel if it’s not over $20 for 2 orders.”

“Wendy’s in Tacoma Wa is the worst to DoorDash from too,” another said. “Literally any Wendy’s.”

“I hate going to Wendy’s for food delivery but that was worth it,” a third noted.