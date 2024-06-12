Conservatives are trying to spread the word about former President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled tax-free tip proposal by scribbling political messages on their meal receipts.

The effort comes days after Trump—the presumptive Republican presidential nominee—floated the idea of boosting service workers’ take-home pay by eliminating the tax on tips.

“A vote 4 Trump is a vote 4 no tax on tips!” one Trump supporter wrote on a receipt.

That idea was then amplified by conservative activist Scott Presler, who called on other Trump supporters: “the next time you go out to eat or visit a bar, please tip & write on the receipt, “Elect Trump & you’ll keep 100% of your tips.”

Right-wing commentator Nick Sortor joined the push to start a trend, posting an image of a receipt for a hamburger and fries he purchased at a Marriott in Austin—with a $100 tip.

“Vote 4 Trump! No tax on tips!” he scribbled on the receipt.

🔥 LET’S MAKE THIS A TREND!



Vote for Trump! No tax on tips!



LFG @ScottPresler!!! pic.twitter.com/vHbJgsuQdK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 12, 2024

“Keep doing this #TrumpsNoTaxOnTips” wrote another Trump supporter on X, whose image of the receipt showed a $50 tip on a $75.64 bill.

Trump first teased the idea during his Las Vegas rally on Sunday in an effort to appeal to service workers in Nevada—a state he narrowly lost both in 2016 and 2020 (by 2.4% both years) and is viewed as a key swing state going into the 2024 election once again.

In Nevada, more than one in four private sector employees work in the tip-heavy hospitality industry, according to CNBC.

“For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy, because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips,” Trump told rallygoers. “We’re going to do that right away first thing in office because it’s been a point of contention for years and years and years, and you do a great job of service.”

The proposed change on taxed tipped income would require congressional approval—and thus might not happen even if Trump wins in November.

But nevertheless, it gives right-wingers a new opportunity to engage in one of their favorite pastimes: using their wallet to harass service workers.

