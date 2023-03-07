We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: How a 6-year-old cat meme is making an auto body shop blow up online, a Walmart customer saying they were overcharged “for nothing,” a deepfake of President Biden declaring World War III that is dividing experts, and how advocacy groups are staunchly opposed to a bill that would allow the president to ban TikTok.

After that, we’ve got a “Problematic on TikTok” column from our IRL Reporter Tricia.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Clancy’s Auto Body Shop, a Fort Lauderdale business that’s been around for nearly two decades, is currently blowing up online—all thanks to a cat meme.

A man says his grandmother was overcharged at Walmart by hundreds of dollars, and viewers were scrambling to figure out what happened.

Experts are split on whether it was a dangerous misuse of the technology or an actual example of how the medium can be handled responsibly.

Tech advocacy groups staunchly opposed a bill that passed out of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

No, a TikTok palm reading filter can’t tell you if you’re sick

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐕 A viral TikTok shows a service dog owner being ridiculed in public for dying her dog’s tail red and green.

🎁 A woman says she now has left her job after an HR case was filed against her for a simple invitation to her birthday party, which she shared with a co-worker.

🍞 This video is going viral where a woman claims that her male Instacart shopper couldn’t find the bread aisle in a supermarket.

🛒 In a viral TikTok, a Walmart worker voiced her thoughts about having to pick out a 72-item express grocery order in under an hour.

🍲 A Trader Joe’s customer shared a policy that is so little known that, apparently, some store employees are unaware it even exists.

📺 The Manalorian finally explained what happened to Cara Dune after Gina Carano’s firing.

🍔 A Whataburger employee who lied about their car situation—presumably in an effort to get out of going to work—says their manager thwarted her plan after he offered to drive her.

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous (sometimes).

👋 Before you go

A video featuring a fast-food customer’s disturbing burger order has gone viral on TikTok.

The video in question was recorded by TikToker @prettyboymuova and shows an unpleasant sight: the styrofoam container holding their burger, fries, and gravy has completely melted, leaving a sticky mess inside.

With its view count now exceeding 973,400 views, the viral TikTok video has triggered a lively discussion among viewers, who are speculating on what could have gone wrong.

