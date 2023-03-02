‘Walmart’s scamming people’: Customer says they were charged $200 ‘for nothing’

A TikToker says his grandmother was overcharged at Walmart by hundreds of dollars, and viewers were scrambling to figure out what happened.

“Walmart’s scamming people,” user @flappernugget420 told his audience, putting an Oak Ridge, Tennessee store location on blast this week.

Wedged in between charges for olives and red bell peppers on his receipt is something labeled only “SITE MERCH,” coming out to a whopping $201.77. It’s a number that sticks out dramatically amidst the other charges, which mostly hover around the $2-3 range.

“This motherfucker charged us $200 for nothing,” he said. “What the fuck is ‘site merch?’ And they’re not answering the phone.”

The TikToker later explained in a comment that his grandmother had paid the bill, and didn’t notice the discrepancy at the time. He also said the total wasn’t shown on the screen when she paid.

Viewers tossed out any number of theories as to what might have happened and suggested contacting the bank if Walmart didn’t resolve the issue quickly.

“Sometimes when you scan the barcode it can come up 2 diff prices we don’t even know why it does that but you just go back and get a refund,” one commenter claimed.

“I saw a video saying to take pics of the prices on shelves vs what it rings up and I did the very next time I went and they were DEF different,” another offered.

A further viewer said he “used to do investigations at target and yeah, employees would add gift cards to people’s purchases and keep them for themselves.”

In this case, it seems like what actually happened may ultimately have been far less malevolent. Some people pointed out that the SKU, or the product code, was only one digit off from the code for red bell peppers below it, suggesting the cashier may have mistyped something and not deleted it.

“[Walmart was] looking at the cameras to see if the…cashier lady like, did something to mess it up,” @flappernugget420 explains in a follow-up video, noting that the security footage showed his grandmother didn’t buy anything worth $200.

He ultimately didn’t get a clear answer as to what happened but said that the situation was resolved and the charge was reversed. The Daily Dot has reached out to @flappernugget420 via TikTok comment for more information.