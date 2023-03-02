‘Won’t let me be great’: Whataburger worker says she lied to boss about not having ride to work—so he picked her up

A Whataburger employee who lied about their car situation—presumably in an effort to get out of going to work—says their manager thwarted her plan after he offered to drive her.

On TikTok, user Leah (@brownskindoll) filmed a video of her sitting in her manager’s passenger seat while wearing her Whataburger uniform. As of Thursday morning, her clip netted over 1.7 million views.

“POV: You lied and told your manager you didn’t have a ride to work … so he came and got you,” reads the text overlay on the screen.

In the caption, Leah doubled down on the notion that her manager foiled her plan to get out of coming to work. “Won’t let me be great,” she wrote, followed by the laughing emoji.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Leah via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear what she told her manager regarding her at-home car situation or why she lied to him about it. She did clarify in one of the comments, however, that she lives “down the street” from her job—which could be why her boss was so eager to help.

Various commenters, though, laughed alongside Leah at her predicament. The top-liked comment, with over 21,000 likes, read, “I hate it when they use to try and find me a solution.”

“He said, ‘No worries,’” wrote a second user.

“One thing about Whataburger—they will come get you,” said another.