‘Poor dog’: Owner ridiculed for dying service dog’s tail ‘gay colors’—it was red and green for the holidays

A viral TikTok shows a service dog owner being ridiculed in public for dying her dog’s tail red and green.

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 30 by the dog’s owner, @servicebearmabel, a man says about Mabel’s tail, “Of course you gotta dye it all gay colors.”

“Poor dog,” the man says. “God, I feel sorry for you.”

In response, the TikToker tells him that Mabel’s tail is dyed red and green “for Christmas, actually.” She then shows the viewer a closer look at Mabel’s tail. Her legs were also dyed to look like candy canes.

On Tuesday, @servicebearmabel’s video had almost 4 million views.

In a follow-up video, @servicebearmabel shows a conversation she had with an employee who approached her after the man made fun of Mabel.

“Next time someone messes with you come find [an employee of the store],” the employee tells @servicebearmabel.

The TikToker also posted that she had dyed Mabel’s tail rainbow in mid-February and told the Daily Dot that Mabel is still dyed rainbow.

“Look at that gay tail,” @servicebearmabel says, showing Mabel’s tail in her TikTok.

In an email, the TikToker told the Daily Dot that while she gets comments on Mabel’s dyed fur all the time, the man’s comments about “gay colors” was the first time she received “anything negative.”

“I was definitely taken back and surprised by his comments,” @servicebearmabel told the Daily Dot. “I wasn’t really sure how to respond.”