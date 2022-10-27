Creative Juice makes it easy for creators to invest in themselves and their peers

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

Comprised of more than 200 million people worldwide and estimated to be worth $100+ billion, the creator economy is a new breed of small and medium-sized businesses. Not only do creators sell content, but also apparel, food, digital services, and more.

But while content creators do everything a traditional business would do, they’re rarely treated as such. And for most, this business is a one-(wo)man show.

Between trying to be taken seriously, efficiently overseeing every aspect of their business, and actually creating, many creators struggle to build sustainable careers. Others might lack the financial literacy or tools needed to successfully take their side gig to the next level.

Fortunately, Creative Juice is changing all of that. The financial technology (fintech) startup provides banking and financial solutions to content creators. Creative Juice also funds creator businesses up to the tune of $2M. Check out the funding options here.

Creative Juice is a ‘one-stop-shop’ for creators running a business

Cofounded by Sima Gandhi and Ezra Cooperstein in 2021, Creative Juice is a fintech company that offers financial, business, and banking tools specifically designed for creators. This year, the company was featured on the Forbes Fintech 50 list and Fast Company’s Creator25 list.

Creative Juice provides creators with a full suite of business tools so they can keep track of crucial cash flow analytics, manage their revenue, invoice brands they’ve collaborated with, and more. The intuitive platform allows users to instantly access their earnings, partnership solutions, and investment opportunities via Juice Funds Refresh & Reserve.

Simply put, Creative Juice is a one-stop shop for monetizing creators. They provide everything a content creator needs to successfully run and grow their business, including digital and physical debit cards, media kits to better connect with brands, team collaboration tools, Quickbooks integration to make tax time easier, and creator-centric reward programs.

Creative Juice takes care of the business side of things, freeing you up to do what you’re best at: creating.

Next-gen banking for the creator economy with Creative Juice

Creative Juice is a powerful tool for all content creators, regardless of their platform of choice or size. It’s also valuable for creators who aren’t finance or business-savvy. Monetized creators aren’t standard 9-to-5 employees. They aren’t even your quintessential entrepreneur because many get paid by third parties.

The creator economy is still in its wild west era. This means that most traditional financial institutions and banks are ill-equipped to sufficiently assist content creators. Many will have trouble finding financial services that support their unique needs. That’s what makes Creative Juice’s solutions so special: They cater specifically to creators.

The company also offers educational resources. Creative Juice’s series, In the Know, helps novices navigate the creator economy by addressing common concerns faced by 90% of Juice creators, including how to organize your income and expenses and how to become an expert negotiator. Best of all, each course is fun, short, and understandable.

Finally flexible funding options on creators’ terms with Creative Juice

Creative Juice is now offering a new, flexible funding product to qualified Passionfruit subscribers which will be accessible to all creators this November. Called Juice Funds Refresh & Reserve, creators can effortlessly access upfront cash on their own terms for their existing YouTube content library, as well as funds for their future content revenue.

As a company that is passionate about better serving the creator economy, Creative Juice understands the struggles many creators face, including being locked into long-term inescapable contracts or straining to sell their content. Creators need flexible options that can be adjusted according to what stage they’re at in their business journey.

The Juice Funds program puts creators in the driver’s seat, here’s how:

Choose between a monthly deal or a 1-3 year contract 🗓️ Share your average revenue to calculate an offer instantly 📈 Chat with the Juice team to design your perfect deal 🤝 Sign, seal, and money delivered! 💵

With Juice Funds Refresh & Reserve, qualified Passionfruit subscribers will:

Access flexible funding on their own terms while remaining in full control of their content, both new and existing

Choose their timeframe , and receive funding monthly or annually. Say goodbye to long contracts with these options: Juice Funds Refresh : 3, 6, or 9-month funding options in exchange for existing YouTube content revenue—you keep future content revenue Juice Funds Reserve: 1, 2, or 3-year funding options in exchange for a percentage of existing and new platform content revenue

, and receive funding monthly or annually. Say goodbye to long contracts with these options: Calculate their estimated offer online in minutes with Juice’s easy-to-use calculator

online in minutes with Juice’s easy-to-use calculator Buy out at any time , no strings attached or questions asked

, no strings attached or questions asked Unlock additional perks, including access to exclusive events, insider advice from leading industry experts, VIP access to new Juice products, and the ability to tap into an exciting new community of fellow creators

Juice Funds Refresh & Reserve has already helped creators scale and grow their businesses the way they want, including YouTuber Simon Shi.

“Juice Funds Refresh & Reserve motivated me to make higher quality videos and hire a video editor. At some point, a business owner needs to start outsourcing and now I can pull the trigger to grow my business with easy up-front cash thanks to Juice,” he said.

But the Juice Funds Refresh & Reserve is just the beginning. Not only does Creative Juice make it easy for creators to invest in themselves, but creators can also earn early money. Passionfruit subscribers can also take advantage of Juice Bucks—Creative Juice’s referral program—and earn up to $10,000 just by referring your friends. And no, that’s not a typo. It finally pays to know creators.

How Creative Juice benefits the creator community

Jay-Z summed up the creator economy perfectly in his legendary line, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.”

Content creators are businesses. They can create sustainable careers by making videos, podcasts, online courses, and more. But the rest of the world has yet to catch up. Many still view content creation as a hobby, passion project, or side hustle—not as a successful business.

These viewpoints, along with a lack of financial resources, can dissuade many would-be solopreneurs from diving headfirst into a career in content creation.

Creative Juice empowers creators to invest in themselves and grow their businesses. Now, through its first-ever referral program, Creative Juice is helping creators empower their peers. Called Juice Bucks, the referral program allows creators to earn up to $10,000 when their friends sign up and spend money with their Juice business banking account.

Here’s how Juice Bucks works:

The Juice Bucks referral program is an easy way for creators to earn money and grow their businesses while promoting and being a part of a creator community.

Now, Passionfruit subscribers can harness the power of Creative Juice to grow their businesses.