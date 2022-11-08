Here are the 5 best content creator kits for YouTubers in 2023

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

Pulling together all the gear you need to start your YouTube career can be overwhelming when you’re building your equipment stash up from scratch. Fortunately, a number of camera companies offer bundles that give you everything you need to get a jumpstart without having to dive in and research every individual item yourself. Not sure which content creator kit, if any, is right for you? Read on…

The Benefits of Buying a Content Creator Kit

Anytime you can get all the basics in one fell swoop is guaranteed to save you potentially hours of research. Content creator kits generally provide the things you’ll need right up front—a camera plus a variety of accessories, sometimes including a tripod, microphone, memory card, and more. This way, you know off the bat that every item is compatible and don’t get overwhelmed trying to learn all sorts of things about your potential new equipment before you even have it in your hands.

Because the items are bundled, they usually come in at a lower price point than they would if you were to purchase them individually, as well, which is great for anyone operating within a specific budget. It stops you from blowing all your money on a couple of pieces of equipment only to realize there are other things you need before you can get started.

That said, buying a YouTube starter kit may not be the right choice for you if you already have some equipment you’re happy with, or you’re particularly tech-savvy and feel confident shopping for individual items that best fit your needs.

But for anyone else, let’s talk bundles.

What to Look for in a Content Creator Kit

The camera is the most important aspect of your bundle. It’s worth taking the time to research some of the more popular cameras among content creators, either before you start diving into bundles or after you’ve found some that catch your eye.

At the very least, it’s good to know what type of videos you hope to make. Will you be vlogging from a stationary indoor location? Do you plan to do travel vlogs, and need a camera that can hold up to the weather? Or maybe you just want something to learn with for now, with plans to upgrade once you find your content creation groove.

From there, think about what accessories you might want, or if there’s the gear you already have and don’t need, as well as if there is anything you would prefer to buy separately. It’s also a good idea to make sure you don’t get too caught up in buying something just because there are a lot of cool gadgets that come along with it if they aren’t pieces of equipment you actually want or need to use.

Now let’s take a look at some of the more popular YouTube starter kits and see what might be right for you!

This is a great kit for beginners looking to jump into the content creation game with a full bundle. The M50 Mark II is a quality option that allows you the flexibility of swapping out lenses as you become more comfortable with your new camera. It also allows you to record vertically for easy upload to TikTok, or you can even livestream directly to YouTube.

In addition to a basic lens to get you started, this kit comes with a tabletop tripod that doubles as a grip so you can record yourself on the go, as well as a microphone that plugs directly into the camera.

What’s included:

EOS M50 Mark II (body)

EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens

Tripod Grip HG-100TBR

Stereo Microphone DM-E100

camera cover, lens cap, lens dust cap, strap, battery charger, battery pack, terminal cover, USB interface cable

Price: $899.99

If you are mostly focused on purchasing a bundle with a quality camera and are okay with looking elsewhere for audio equipment, this might be the one. The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is a compact camera that packs a powerful punch. Its flip-up screen will make vlogging a breeze, and its small size makes it a versatile option for wherever you decide to record.

A tripod that doubles as a grip is included in this kit as well, although you’re on your own for the microphone here. But if you can push your budget to buy a microphone elsewhere, the quality this camera has to offer will be worth it.

What’s included:

PowerShot G7 X Mark III

Tripod Grip HG-100TBR

32GB SDHC memory card

battery pack, battery charger, wrist strap

Price: $899.00

The Sony ZV-1 has become a popular option among vloggers, and it isn’t difficult to see why. The built-in lens and real-time tracking system work together to keep the subject in focus and brightly lit in a variety of environments.

The fact that this bundle offers a wide variety of accessories to not only help you record your videos but keep your gear clean and in good shape is also a major bonus. The included tripod and microphone are fairly basic, but you can unbox this and get started with everything you need the same day.

What’s included:

Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera

OKTO 10 Tripod

72” Mono pod

microphone

Sony CS-J Case

two memory cards (32GB and 64GB)

battery pack, wind screen, micro-USB cable, cleaning lens pen, dust blower, cleaning kit, and more

Price: $699.00

The DJI Pocket 2 is known for its small size and object tracking. The camera quality itself isn’t going to compete with the higher-priced models out there, but it’s a good alternative for anyone looking to pinch some pennies and be able to easily carry a camera on them anywhere they go.

Much of the gear and accessories included in this bundle are specific to the DJI Pocket 2, which means they are optimized to work well together, but also means you don’t have a ton of flexibility if you want to upgrade in the future. That said, at this price point, it may still be worth it.

What’s included:

DJI Pocket 2

Do-It-All Handle

Mini Control Stick

micro tripod

tripod mount

wide-angle lens

wireless microphone transmitter and windscreen

wrist strap, cover, USB splitter charging cable, adapter, and more

Price: $499.99

GoPros aren’t just for action shots, although they certainly excel at them. In addition to boasting the slim design, waterproof qualities, and scratch protection these cameras are known for, their capacity for livestreaming and ease of use make them a versatile option for anyone on a budget.

The gear included—particularly the Shorty, which functions as both an extension pole and a mini-tripod—will get you started on your content creation quest right away.

What’s included:

HERO10 Action Camera

GoPro Shorty

carrying case

magnetic swivel clip

two batteries, adhesive mount, USB-C cable

Price: $429.99