‘Thank you for noticing me’: YouTuber Chris Klemens raises awareness about the disregard for service workers

'Alright, now I'm going to thank every single custodian I see.'

Posted on Sep 7, 2022

When YouTuber Chris Klemens went to the US Open, he made a now-viral TikTok about an encounter with a custodian that’s resonating with everyone who’s ever worked in a service industry job.

service workers past present and future needa stick together 😭

Speaking into the camera, Klemens (clitklemmy on TikTok) explains that he casually thanked the custodian who was cleaning the bathrooms at the US Open when the custodian responded by saying “thank you for noticing me.”

Obviously upset that the custodian had been treated so badly that this was something he felt the need to thank people for, Klemens ended with a hyperbolic statement about jumping off a bridge to express his distress and captioned his TikTok “Service workers past present and future needa stick together.” The video now has more than 786,000 views.

Former service workers quickly flooded his comments, sharing their own experiences of dehumanizing treatment and being taken for granted. “I am him and he is me,” wrote one TikTok user.

nah bc I've done commercial cleaning and the workers acted like I was a peasant not worth their gaze!! like this is an every day thing for cleaners
i was a cleaner for a couple businesses a while ago. the amount of people that don't even see you as a person is astronomical
With quite a few saying that just being acknowledged and thanked makes all the difference.

as a cleaner , a simple thanks means a lot. we don’t hear it often :)
As for the nonservice workers who follow Klemens, it seems his TikTok has had at least some of its intended effect, with many commenting that they were going to make a habit of thanking custodians from now on.

alright, now I’m going to thank every single custodian I see
The Daily Dot has reached out to Klemens for comment and will update this story if he responds.

*First Published: Sep 7, 2022, 8:53 am CDT

