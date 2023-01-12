‘I knew it was too good to come pre-shredded’: Chipotle worker shows how the cheese arrives at store, is prepared

In a viral TikTok, a Chipotle employee exposed the secret behind the Monterey jack cheese that customers adore.

TikTok user Daniela Morales (@danielam0rales) shared that the cheese does not come pre-shredded in industrial-sized bags, as one might assume. Instead, it comes in a large, heavy block that needs to be wire cut into smaller blocks. Once the cheese is cut, Morales said it is put into a shredding machine and then labeled.

“Whenever you have cheese at Chipotle, be thankful because it takes forever,” she said.

Though the process takes some time, Morales does not mind it.

“Top 3 fav things to do at chip[otle]!” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, many users expressed how much they love Chipotle cheese.

“Chipotle cheese is my favorite!!!” one user commented.

“I knew it was too good to come pre shredded. Thank you for your service,” another wrote. In response, Morales again attested to the freshness of the cheese: “HAHA yes blocked and shred everyday! it’s one of the items we cannot hold overnight,” she wrote.

Other users who claimed to have worked at Chipotle shared their experiences dealing with the cheese grater.

“I haven’t worked there in two years, and I still have nightmares cleaning the cheese grater,” one user wrote.

“Trying to take the grater OUT is like a confetti popper going off,” Morales agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morales via TikTok comment and to Chipotle via email.