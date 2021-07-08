In December 2017, The New Yorker published Cat Person, a short story by Kristen Roupenian that chronicled the interactions between a 20-year-old college student named Margot and Robert, an older man she meets and sleeps with that explored their changing power dynamics (and the fantasy of imagining a person who you don’t know yet) in the frame of their brief relationship. It was provocative and struck a chord as many readers, particularly women, found it to be uncomfortably relatable. After it went viral on social media, it was praised, memed, mocked, and torn apart. Three-and-a-half years later, Cat Person is being developed into a feature film starring Nicholas Braun (Succession, Zola) and Emilia Jones (CODA), but now the discourse around Cat Person has reemerged following an essay from a woman who says her life partially inspired the famous short story.

On Thursday, Slate published an essay from Alexis Nowicki titled “I’ve Always Suspected ‘Cat Person’ Was Based on My Life. Now I Know It Was.” While Nowicki says that she didn’t recognize some of Cat Person’s more infamous aspects (the sex scene, Robert’s text calling Margot a “whore”), so many of the smaller details about Margot, Robert, and their relationship mirrored Nowicki’s life, her previous relationship with a much older man named Charles (whose name Nowicki changed for the essay), and of Charles himself.

Nowick says that the details in Cat Person were so eerily similar to her life that, when the essay first came out in December 2017, she had been bombarded with texts from friends, coworkers, and classmates asking if Nowicki or Charles had written the essay under a penname. (“Is this about you?” people asked her.) It wasn’t until Charles’ death in November 2020 that Nowicki learned from one of Charles’ friends that Charles actually knew Roupenian. Charles, that friend had told Nowicki, “was always so upset that she brought you into it.”

Months later, Nowicki reached out to Roupenian. While Roupenian responded that she heard about Nowicki—as the much-younger girlfriend Charles had—after her own encounter with Charles, Roupenian only knew basic facts about her.

“I can absolutely see why the inclusion of those details in the story would cause you significant pain and confusion, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am about that,” Roupenian wrote. “I hope it goes without saying that was never my intention, and I will do what I can to rectify any harm it caused.”

What Nowicki’s essay did, as it went viral on Twitter, was both bring back the discourse around Cat Person as well as an entirely new debate. It brought up the age-old question of what, if anything, do authors owe the people who serve as inspiration to their own stories. Are the people who find themselves the inspiration behind literary characters or whose life or mannerisms end up in books allowed to get mad about it? Is it malicious, done carelessly, or is it a nonissue? One person even pointed out that Nowicki’s essay would be a great entry point to adapt the Cat Person movie.

consequences of published work can never be predicted. usually, little comes of it; rarely, more attention than the writer could possibly anticipate. (see Shirley Jackson's "The Lottery" also.) most touching is the portrait of the (now deceased) Charles. this is heartfelt, sad. https://t.co/Ea9fKsE6H1 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) July 8, 2021

This phase of Cat Person discourse proves it’s not enough just to avoid dating writers. No one is ever safe as long as writers live among you. — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) July 8, 2021

Don’t think Roupernian did anything wrong but “Cat Person was real and by all accounts a nice and normal guy” is the funniest possible outcome to literally years of discourse. — Dok (@Dok845) July 8, 2021

I see your “Cat Person” origin and raise you the time Jodi Picoult wrote a novel about a school shooting at my high school, put a specific future date for the shooting in the book, and tons of people skipped school that day out of fear a Jodi Picoult-inspired homicide would occur — dylan matthews (@dylanmatt) July 8, 2021

So Cat Person was based on real people, but all the key derogatory information about the male protagonist was made up, quite obviously upsetting the real people involved. I'm sure the author didn't expect the story to become so famous, but christ. https://t.co/JuS0NUDKdZ — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 8, 2021

finally the general public has discovered what all creative-writing program alumni already know: short stories are blind items — Judy Berman (@judyberman) July 8, 2021

This raises some interesting ethical questions about writers borrowing from life, and is also very sad https://t.co/MDBa601ZE0 — Rhiannon L Cosslett (@rhiannonlucyc) July 8, 2021

whatever you think about the latest cat person discourse, you can’t deny how impressive it is that we’re now on year 4 and round 3 of discourse about a story that is only a little longer than this tweet — rax ‘preorder TACKY 💋’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) July 8, 2021

Fiction writers take small, grounding details about setting, fashion, mannerisms, anecdotes from real people all the time? I usually ask “can I take that detail?” when I do it but anyway I can’t imagine a story writer being surprised about that Cat Person piece at all. — Zoe Whittall (@zoewhittall) July 8, 2021

The entire Cat Person reveal makes me very uncomfortable. Obviously many writers draw from Real Life details for their fiction, but taking *multiple* details from someone's life to the point where people *recognize* the person in your fiction seems……really unethical. — Ana Mardoll (@AnaMardoll) July 8, 2021

cat person discourse 2 but it's a whole new fucking ballgame. the metal gear solid 2 of cat person discourse — yuuko from nichijou (@headfallsoff) July 8, 2021

Then, of course, there were some memes about the return of Cat Person discourse.

only cat person i am prepared to discuss today pic.twitter.com/nbgUekDitN — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 8, 2021

Karl Marx's Capital draws specific details from my own life. I’ve spent the years since it was published wondering: How did he know? — Sarah Brouillette (@brouillettese) July 8, 2021

🎶You're so vain/ You prob'ly think Cat Person's about you🎶 — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) July 8, 2021

Even in her essay, Nowicki acknowledged the potential diciness of using real details to shape fiction and that despite Cat Person’s massive success, Roupenian probably didn’t intend for the story to spread the way it had.

“I’ve wondered a lot about the line between fiction and nonfiction, and what license is actually bestowed by the act of labeling something as fiction,” Nowicki wrote. “I’ve asked myself why Roupenian might have chosen not to change even a few key details about me and Charles—my workplace, my hometown, his appearance, the location of our first date. At times I’ve convinced myself that she wanted us to know it was about us. But then I remind myself that when she wrote ‘Cat Person,’ she was still in her MFA program. No one knew her name. Submitting a story to the New Yorker was a long shot, and a piece of literary short fiction had never gone viral in this way.”

You can read Nowicki’s full essay at Slate.

