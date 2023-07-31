‘I love seeing artists fight back’: Fans react to Cardi B throwing a microphone at concertgoer

At her Las Vegas concert on July 29, “Up” rapper Cardi B got into a heated incident with a concertgoer. While performing her rap super hit “Bodak Yellow,” the artist struck an audience member with her microphone. Cardi B’s toss was a reaction to having ice water thrown on her.

oh i love seeing artists fight back bc some of you just can’t behave like normal people https://t.co/e9E4WUGzag — AARON (@lidolmix) July 30, 2023

Concert etiquette and fans throwing objects on stage is a popular internet debate lately. This latest viral incident reignited the discourse.

“I remember when she threw her shoe at Asia at the reunion of Love and Hip Hop and she had perfect aim then too lmaooooo,” a comment reads in @laurenashleybeck‘s video on the topic that has more than 4.4 million views. Cardi B’s iconic shoe throw happened while she was a cast member on the reality TV show Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

On Twitter, many applauded Cardi B for “fighting back” after this year’s long list of artists hit by objects on stage. Twitter user @yassnito said, “let this be of guidance to concert attendees to stop throwing shit…”.

let this be of guidance to concert attendees to stop throwing shit cause that person probably getting rushed to the er as we speak https://t.co/DcEWxb2TZv — janito (@yassnito) July 30, 2023

Since the Drai’s Beachclub show in Las Vegas, the hit concertgoer and victim filed a police report, but Cardi B has not been arrested. According to ABC News, she even commented on the situation while on the streaming platform Stationhead, saying, “What happened… was blatantly disrespectful.”

she started something she couldn’t finish and ran to the police?? concerts are about to become a lot more impersonal https://t.co/BILeRx5vZl — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) July 31, 2023