‘I love seeing artists fight back’: Fans react to Cardi B throwing a microphone at concertgoer

The rapper threw her mic after getting splashed in the face with water.

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 31, 2023

At her Las Vegas concert on July 29, “Up” rapper Cardi B got into a heated incident with a concertgoer. While performing her rap super hit “Bodak Yellow,” the artist struck an audience member with her microphone. Cardi B’s toss was a reaction to having ice water thrown on her.

Concert etiquette and fans throwing objects on stage is a popular internet debate lately. This latest viral incident reignited the discourse.

“I remember when she threw her shoe at Asia at the reunion of Love and Hip Hop and she had perfect aim then too lmaooooo,” a comment reads in @laurenashleybeck‘s video on the topic that has more than 4.4 million views. Cardi B’s iconic shoe throw happened while she was a cast member on the reality TV show Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

@laurenashleybeck Cardi B throws mic at fan that threw a drink on her #cardib #celebritygossip #concert #laurenashleybeck ♬ original sound – Lauren Ashley Beck

On Twitter, many applauded Cardi B for “fighting back” after this year’s long list of artists hit by objects on stage. Twitter user @yassnito said, “let this be of guidance to concert attendees to stop throwing shit…”.

Since the Drai’s Beachclub show in Las Vegas, the hit concertgoer and victim filed a police report, but Cardi B has not been arrested. According to ABC News, she even commented on the situation while on the streaming platform Stationhead, saying, “What happened… was blatantly disrespectful.”

*First Published: Jul 31, 2023, 3:51 pm CDT

