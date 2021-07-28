Burberry’s new ad starring centaur Adam Driver has Twitter mystified and horny

Adam Driver stars in Burberry’s newest cologne ad, in which he appears to transform into a centaur, and Twitter users are enchanted, confused, and very horny.

Featured Video Hide

Adam Driver for Burberry Hero, featuring “Two Weeks” by FKA twigs. pic.twitter.com/j938KYEtMF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 27, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Driver and Burberry joined forces to create a commercial filled with underwater sequences starring the actor and a horse set to the ethereal “Two Weeks” by FKA Twigs.

Only at the end of the commercial is it clear what exactly Burberry is selling: its new cologne Hero.

The ad is 26 seconds long and starts with a shirtless Driver sprinting on the beach toward the ocean. The montage-with-horse then ensues. At some point the two emerge from the water and are standing on the beach, blurred in the background as Driver’s voiceover introduces the product.

This last image is causing the most stir on social media, as it looks like Driver and the horse have combined into one centaur-like creature.

Advertisement Hide

Memes to the tune of the ’90’s “Animorphs” soon arose:

Others, like @adambsolodriver, simply acknowledged the magic that was unfolding in front of them.

adam driver doing a cologne ad where he becomes a centaur is completely on brand for him pic.twitter.com/l7ASsiry98 — M🌙 (@adambsolodriver) July 27, 2021

Advertisement Hide

So in the new Burberry ad campaign it's revealed that Adam Driver is a centaur, which looking back, I can't believe I didn't notice before pic.twitter.com/H9NKSBwY46 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 27, 2021

Desus Nice, of SHOWTIME’s Desus & Mero, rejected the campaign and claimed Alex Rodriguez as his one true centaur.

sorry adam driver, in this house we only recognize one centaur pic.twitter.com/AzEmomRebh — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 27, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Amid all the jokes and confusion, though, there was another clear emotional reaction to the ad: people want to fuck centaur Adam Driver.

“Adam Driver’s Burberry campaign has my attention,” tweeted @JarettSays.

Adam Driver’s Burberry campaign has my attention pic.twitter.com/Q31GdMFKkC — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 27, 2021

Advertisement Hide

“Dude could mount me like his mare omfg,” responded @msamericana02.

“Especially, if he’s hung like that horse,” seconded @boricuamagee.

Me in the parking lot at the beach when a centaur Adam Driver appears out of the water pic.twitter.com/h97gLl66N8 — Josie✨ (@adamdriversputa) July 27, 2021

“What is this selling 😂?” asked @SethReeves15

Advertisement Hide

Twitter answered with “SEX” and “BDE.”

“So, wear this cologne to attract female horses and make mutant offspring?” tweeted @138NellieCat.

The effects of the product don’t seem to have a clear horse connection, but Twitter doesn’t care. People want centaur Adam Driver, and they want him now.