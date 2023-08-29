‘OH MY GOD SHE KNOWS’: Billie Eilish shouts out ‘Although Enjoyment’ during set

Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” has been viral on TikTok since Barbie‘s release, but another version of the song has eclipsed it. And now, even Eilish has referenced “Although Enjoyment.”

In a clip posted to TikTok, which is apparently from her Leeds Festival set, the opening notes of “What Was I Made For?” play as Eilish stands up and sings the words “Although enjoyment” in the style of TikToker @queenzziel0cthevoice. She’s gone viral from her interpretation(s) of the song, which is now known as “Although Enjoyment” on TikTok.

Naturally, queenzziel0cthevoice duetted the clip.

“you are so humble for doing this duet with your fan,” said one commenter.

Emma White, the TikToker who originally put out the track for duets, also posted about the Eilish clip.

The crowd response in the Leeds clip is also an example of how viral TikTok trends don’t always translate outside the app: “The crowd must have been on the wrong side of TikTok cause how did they not go WILD when she did that,” asked one commenter.