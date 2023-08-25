How a Billie Eilish song became ‘Although Enjoyment’ on TikTok

A TikToker is going viral for her memorable rendition of Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” And now it’s hard to hear it any other way.

In early August, when the Barbie song got popular on TikTok, creator @queenzziel0cthevoice posted a duet with TikToker Emma White, who was encouraging people to duet it with her. White softly sings the opening line, “When did it end?,” and then queenzziel0cthevoice dominates the rest, saying Eilish’s quiet parts out loud, and giving it her own unique melody.

The TikTok, posted Aug. 10, has more than 9.5 million views, and the way she sings “all the enjoyment” as “although enjoyment” took off on TikTok—that’s essentially what her version is known as now. The #althoughenjoyment tag has more than 37 million views.

“A whole different song,” says one of the top comments.

It’s also become a meme, and several people made their own “Although Enjoyment” choirs, from all of queenzziel0cthevoice’s duets with White. TikTokers are also singing the part in her style.

That song isn’t the only one’s she done with White, either. She is dedicated.

On Thursday, White posted a TikTok about all the attention she’s been getting because of the duets, and queenzziel0cthevoice duetted that, of course. We reached out to both for comment.

So far, Eilish hasn’t referenced the trend, though people have made it seem like she has.