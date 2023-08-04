The ‘Take my hands, close your eyes, now feel’ sound is a showcase for weird Barbies on TikTok

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

The Barbie movie is on its way to $1 billion at the box office, and the discourse still has some range. But on TikTok, one line from late in the film is being used to show the power of women’s friendships and experiences. And all the weird Barbies that are floating around in Barbieland.

The sound

The sound is of Rhea Perlman saying “Take my hands, close your eyes, now feel” as Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” plays. It’s an emotional part of Barbie, and some of the TikToks under the sound mirror those emotions, and show sweet vids of friends, family, and memories of girlhood.

But the sound has really become a showcase for people’s dramatic reveals of their “weird” Barbies, represented in Barbie by Kate McKinnon. Scroll through the sound and you’ll find The Last of Us Barbies, ones with beer cans for torsos, Eminem Barbie, a clarinet-Barbie hybrid, and various other deconstructed dolls.

Where’s it from?

It’s from one of the final scenes in Barbie, which leads into a montage of real home videos from the film’s cast and crew, set to “What Was I Made For?” It’s the film’s emotional peak, and plenty of people have reacted to it on TikTok, as well as posting their own montages.

Sound off

In addition to this sound and trend, Barbie has produced other TikTok memes, like “My Ken’s job.” But “What Was I Made For?” is now being applied to things outside of Barbieland, like forgetting you ate the last chicken nugget.

