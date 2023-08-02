‘Someone’s getting fired’: Beyonce’s tour tank breaks

On July 7, Beyonce began the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour in Toronto, Canada. This week, the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer touched down in Boston with a few technical difficulties.

the tank broke down halfway and Beyoncé had to go down and run to change clothes 🥲 pic.twitter.com/jLoyZdDxqV — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) August 2, 2023

“Someone’s getting fired in Boston,” TikToker @djaney22 captioned their video. The post has 924,000 views and has been circulated on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter. In the video, the pop star is helped down from the silver reflective tank after a malfunction and is rushed from the stage.

“No matter what Julius will always pop up I swear it is inevitable,” someone commented as the Queen B’s longtime bodyguard was there to protect and serve.

This isn’t the first time the Renaissance tank has had some technical issues. During her London tour dates, the tank didn’t make it fully down the ramp, leaving Beyonce kind of stranded on stage. She even yelled, “Hello!” to alert the tour crew as heard in @joss_crooks‘ TikTok video. The video has more than 233,000 views.

“Why am i imagining what would happen if they couldnt stop it and tank straight up went to club renaissance,” a comment reads in the video. Hopefully, no one was fired after all.