‘She’s about to move Julius backstage’: Video shows fans cheering at Beyoncé’s longtime bodyguard during the Renaissance tour

On May 10, Beyoncé’s highly anticipated world tour kicked off in Europe. While fans flock to the Renaissance tour dates in hopes of getting a closer look at the elusive star, her bodyguard Julius is apparently sought out too.

“Every angle of this moment got me crying even more 😭😭😭😭,” one TikToker wrote on the viral moment between Julius and fans that has gotten several million views spread between different tour attendees’ POVs.

The moment took place at the Brussels tour date during Beyoncé’s opening set. Dressed in a grand silver Valentino dress and preparing to belt out one of her infectious melodies, the singer stops—distracted by fans enthralled by the brief appearance of our bodyguard Julius.

“Y’all think Julius was happy to see us,” TikToker @larryqmcgee questioned in his caption of the moment.

As another commenter notes “Julius look embarrassed of y’all”—we aren’t exactly sure. Julius de Boer has been the personal bodyguard to the Queen B for around 14 years now. Shuffling her out of events, and always lurking in the background. Ready to protect at the drop of a hat.

“LIP READERS WHERE ARE YOU,” another top comment reads. Even with all the different POVs from the moment, we still aren’t sure what Beyoncé mouths to fans after the moment.

“& that’s the last time we’re going to see Julius now for the rest of the tour 😂😂.,” another wrote.

Hopefully, fans didn’t get Julius in too much trouble…